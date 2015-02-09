Abad, Garner given lengthy suspensions

The 2013 seventh-round pick was handed a 100-game suspension by the Commissioner's Office after failing his third drug test and second since March. Free agent lefty Fernando Abad was also given an 80-game suspension after he tested positive for a banned steroid.

The Office of the Commissioner announced the punishments on Thursday afternoon. Garner, who was suspended for 50 games on March 23, has not yet played this season. His latest misstep marked the third time he's tested positive for a "drug of abuse." MLB considers marijuana, cocaine, heroin, LSD, ecstasy and other opiates to be among those substances.

Abad, 32, was flagged for for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. He appeared in 48 games in the Majors with Boston last season and has not pitched below the Major League level since 2013. He went to Spring Training under a Minor League contract with the Phillies earlier this year but was released on March 21.

2018 Minor League suspensions

Garner, 25, is 11-13 with a 4.07 ERA in 141 career games, including three starts. He's totaled 226 strikeouts and 105 walks in 199 innings, most recently last year with Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Last season, the Michigan State product went 4-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 35 games, mostly in the Southern League. He spent all of 2016 at Double-A. His only Minor League starts came in his first season in 2013 with the Rookie-level Arizona League Cubs.