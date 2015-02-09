Back to MiLB.com Home

Tatis Jr. adds to hot May with three hits

Top Padres prospect scores twice, hikes monthly average to .351

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put together six three-hit games in May after batting .177 in April. (Lance Carter/MiLB.com)

By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | May 29, 2018 11:24 PM ET

As May nears its final days, Fernando Tatis Jr. is squeezing everything he can out of it.

After a tepid April, MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect put together the third three-hit effort in his last seven games and his 12th multi-hit showing of the month, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as Double-A San Antonio beat Tulsa, 11-6, on Tuesday.

Video: San Antonio's Tatis clubs one-out double

Tatis leapfrogged Class A Advanced at the end of last season and started 2018 in Double-A at the age of 19. After taking some time to get acclimated, he's surged over the last four weeks, a trend that continued in his initial at-bat. Leading off the first inning, the shortstop reached on an infield single. After flying to right in a four-run third, Tatis doubled to left in the Missions' two-run fourth, his sixth double in seven games.

The Padres' top prospect added his final knock on a single to center in the sixth and walked in the seventh.

Gameday box score

The three-hit showing extended Tatis' hitting streak to seven games, during which he's batting .452 (14-for-31) with a homer and a triple in addition to his doubles binge. Through 27 games in May, he's a .351 hitter; in 24 April contests, the son of the former big leaguer batted .177/231/.333 as one of the youngest everyday players in Double-A.

Tatis was one of five Missions with multiple hits Tuesday. Padres No. 27 prospect Austin Allen went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, while 14th-ranked Josh Naylor went doubled, singled and also drove in three runs.

Tyler Maun is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @TylerMaun. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

