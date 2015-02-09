Tatis Jr. adds to hot May with three hits

After a tepid April, MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect put together the third three-hit effort in his last seven games and his 12th multi-hit showing of the month, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as Double-A San Antonio beat Tulsa, 11-6, on Tuesday.

As May nears its final days, Fernando Tatis Jr. is squeezing everything he can out of it.

Video: San Antonio's Tatis clubs one-out double

Tatis leapfrogged Class A Advanced at the end of last season and started 2018 in Double-A at the age of 19. After taking some time to get acclimated, he's surged over the last four weeks, a trend that continued in his initial at-bat. Leading off the first inning, the shortstop reached on an infield single. After flying to right in a four-run third, Tatis doubled to left in the Missions' two-run fourth, his sixth double in seven games.

The Padres' top prospect added his final knock on a single to center in the sixth and walked in the seventh.

Gameday box score

The three-hit showing extended Tatis' hitting streak to seven games, during which he's batting .452 (14-for-31) with a homer and a triple in addition to his doubles binge. Through 27 games in May, he's a .351 hitter; in 24 April contests, the son of the former big leaguer batted .177/231/.333 as one of the youngest everyday players in Double-A.

Tatis was one of five Missions with multiple hits Tuesday. Padres No. 27 prospect Austin Allen went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, while 14th-ranked Josh Naylor went doubled, singled and also drove in three runs.