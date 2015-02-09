Finger injury ends Tebow's season early

The Mets' prospect will miss the rest of the Syracuse Mets' campaign after suffering a laceration on his left hand that required stitches on July 23 in a game against Toledo.

Video: Syracuse's Tebow injures hand

In his first year at the Triple-A level, Tebow was batting .163/.240/.255 with four home runs, 10 doubles, 19 RBIs, two stolen bases and 25 runs scored in 77 games.

It is the second straight season that the former Heisman Trophy winner has had to cut his season short due to injury. Last year while with Double-A Binghamton, he suffered a broken bone in his right hand that required surgery, causing him to miss the last two-plus months.

There were talks of the big-league Mets, who were out of contention, to call up Tebow for his major league debut in September after he hit .273 with six homers and 36 RBIs for Binghamton last season, but the injury caused his promotion to not occur.

Per MLB.com's Anthony Dicomo, a source has said that the 32-year-old outfielder intends to return next season for third year in the minors. Tebow has worked his way up the Mets' system, starting at Class A Columbia in 2017 before earning a promotion to Class A Advanced St. Lucie later that season.