Riley powers Fire Frogs with two-homer night

The 12th-ranked Braves prospect homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Class A Advanced Florida to a 4-3 victory over Fort Myers at Osceola County Stadium.

So far this month, Austin Riley has seen his hard line drives find more opposing gloves than green grass. On Saturday, he put the ball where no fielder could deny him.

"I'm feeling good right now; I've been struggling a little bit," he said. "It's kind of like the struggling where you're hitting the ball right at people, so it's kind of frustrating not finding holes. I'm seeing the ball well, I think they're just starting to fall through.

"It's frustrating, I think anybody would say it was. You're seeing the ball well and you're hitting it, it's just not falling. But that's baseball. You get your duck farts that fall through that make up for those other plays. I'm feeling really good at the plate."

It was the 20-year-old's second-career multi-homer game as he also went deep twice last Aug. 12 with Class A Rome. Riley considers his latest effort a more impressive accomplishment.

"It's an awesome feeling, especially hitting two. It's the second time I've done that in my life, so it's awesome," he said. "We were in Hickory last year when I was with Rome. That was just kind of more of just getting them over the fence, luck of the draw. Today, I squared them up more. I felt my swing was very similar on both home runs. I feel a lot better."

The 41st overall pick in the 2015 Draft felt good at the plate in May, hitting .282 with four homers and 21 RBIs. Bad luck, coupled with a flaw in his swing mechanics, produced a .236 average with three long balls and eight RBIs in June.

"I have a tendency to slide a little bit and that can kind of cause those fastballs to get in deeper than they should be," Riley said." That's been my biggest issue. Ever since I started pro ball it's been an issue. I'm just trying to figure out how to consistently not slide. I think I kind of fell in that hole a little bit. That's probably the biggest thing I've worked on."

In the first inning, Riley faced Brady Anderson, against whom he had two hits against on April 19. After fouling off a slider, the Memphis native slugged the next pitch over the left field wall for a two-run homer.

"He came set and kind of quick-pitched me," Riley said. "My reaction to that was, 'Something hard is coming.' It was almost kind of a reaction just because he kind of quick-pitched me. I just got that head out, that's all I can say."

Remembering the pitch sequence from the first plate appearance, Riley came up in the third and ripped Anderson's second offering over the wall in left for another roundtripper.

"He went fastball on the first pitch in the second at-bat," he said. "My guess was, I was sitting on off-speed in the second at-bat because of the previous at-bat. He left it up and I was able to put a pretty good swing on it."

After drawing a four-pitch walk against Anderson in the fifth, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound third baseman saw lefty reliever Michael Theofanopoulos in the seventh and smoked his seventh double of the season and first since May 26. Riley said he breathed a little sigh of relief as he pulled into second.

"That was money. I feel like I haven't touched second in a while," he said. "Just getting that third hit, it just felt really good. I needed it, for sure."

Riley, who was told he will get Sunday's game off, said he'll take advantage of the extra rest to study up on what's gone right and wrong over the last few days.

"I'm going to look at film and watch those at-bats over and over again," he said. "In my opinion, it's good to see the bad at-bats and it's also good to see the good at-bats. You see what you did wrong, you can compare both at-bats. You can see if there was a little leak or not and you can take it from there."

Braves No. 29 prospect Brett Cumberland singled and walked, while Alay Lago reached twice and drove in a run for the Fire Frogs.

Touki Toussaint (2-8), the Braves' 11th-ranked prospect, allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over five innings, fanning six, to snap a personal eight-game losing streak.