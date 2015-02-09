Whitley flashes dominant form for Hooks

Houston's second-ranked prospect allowed one hit and struck out eight over a season-high 5 1/3 frames as Double-A Corpus Christi edged Arkansas, 2-1, at Whataburger Field.

Forrest Whitley journeyed to an inning he had not reached in more than two years Wednesday night. The result was one of his best starts of an otherwise trying season.

Video: Corpus Christi's Whitley with the K

Whitley (2-2) kept the Travelers out of the hit column until Logan Taylor singled to lead off the sixth inning. The 21-year-old got Donnie Walton to sky a ball to left fielder Bryan De La Cruz, recording an out in the sixth for the first time since Aug. 17, 2017.

Gameday box score

Whitley retired the first six batters he faced before he walked Mike Ahmed to begin the third. MLB.com's No. 17 overall prospect helped himself with a pickoff before issuing a second free pass to Nick Zammarelli III and another to Taylor to load the bases. Whitley wriggled out of the jam and kicked off a stretch of five consecutive strikeouts in the fourth by whiffing three of Seattle's top prospects -- No. 1 Jarred Kelenic, seventh-ranked Cal Raleigh and No. 10 Kyle Lewis.

The right-hander was lifted after issuing his fourth walk to Jordan Cowan on his season-high 96th pitch -- the second-highest pitch count of Whitley's career. He threw 98 over 5 2/3 innings for Class A Advanced Buies Creek on July 15, 2017.

2019 MiLB include

Colton Shaver's two-run homer in the fourth held up for the Hooks. Despite surrendering a run in the seventh, Yohan Ramirez preserved the lead by allowing one hit and two walks with three strikeouts over the final 3 2/3 innings.

Arkansas starter Ljay Newsome (3-3) was charged with two runs, three hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings. Seattle's No. 29 prospect sports a 2.22 ERA in eight Texas League starts.

Lewis scored the Travelers' lone run when Ramirez uncorked his first of two wild pitches in the seventh.