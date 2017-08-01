Missions' Reyes busts out of slump in big way

The San Diego outfield prospect homered twice, plated a career-high seven runs and reached base four times in Double-A San Antonio's 12-0 rout of Corpus Christi at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Reyes, who was 22-for-117 during his slide, collected three of the Missions' 20 hits.

Coming into Monday's game, Franmil Reyes had hit .188 over his last 30 contests. That slump appears to have ended.

Video: San Antonio's Reyes plates seventh run

"A night like that is big for anyone. It doesn't happen very often," Missions hitting coach Lance Burkhart said. "That's just a product of staying with your routine over the course of a long season. With as many games as he's played, the cliche is to take things one at-bat at a time, but I think it holds true. I know it's a cliche, but it is the key to having success."

With one out in the second inning, Reyes opened the scoring with a three-run shot to right-center field off starter Brock Dykxhoorn (3-5).

"It was nothing out of the ordinary," Burkhart said. "He missed a fastball a little above the belt on the first pitch and knew he would try to go back up there again, so he made a good adjustment and shortened his swing to get the barrel on the ball."

The 22-year-old right fielder victimized Dykxhoorn again in the third by going the other way for a two-run blast to extend San Antonio's lead to 6-0.

Video: Missions' Reyes hits second homer

"He got a mistake slider up in the zone and was in a position to put a good swing on a ball up and kept his balance," Burkhart added.

Reyes plated his final two runs with a single to right in the fourth off Yoanys Quiala.

"I think he has a knack for looking at the situation and understanding what needs to be done," his coach said. "You don't teach that. Some guys just have that instinct to drive in runs."

The native of the Dominican Republic leads the Texas League with 181 total bases and stands third in homers (16), second in RBIs (78) and fourth in doubles (24). Reyes sports a .267/.317/.451 slash line in 104 contests.

"When he stays short to the ball and keeps his posture -- and he's a big man -- he can do some damage when pitchers make mistakes," Burkhart added of his 6-foot-5, 240-pound slugger.

San Diego No. 10 prospect Josh Naylor finished with a season-high four hits and scored three times.

"He's a younger guy, but he's got a lot of tools and has really good hands. He loves to work and that's great to see in a young player," Burkhart said.

Javier Guerra swatted a two-run shot for his second Double-A homer and eighth of the season.