Reyes continues to rake for El Paso

The San Diego outfield prospect thumped his eighth home run in five games -- his Minor League-leading 13th of the season -- as Triple-A El Paso fell to Albuquerque, 14-12, on Sunday at Isotopes Park.

Franmil Reyes is playing like he's ready for his Major League debut. At the very least, he's assembled a resounding case to be Pacific Coast League Offensive Player of the Week.

Video: Reyes homers in fifth straight game for El Paso

Reyes finished 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Chihuahaus, raising his season average to .339.

The Palenque, Dominican Republic native is hitting .700 with a 2.7273 OPS over his last five games.

"It's something special," El Paso manager Rod Barajas said on Saturday. "It seems like every time he goes out there, the ball is traveling 450 feet. He doesn't chase bad pitches, and I've seen when people try to pitch him away, he kills the ball to right field; and when they come in, he hits it out to left field."

Gameday box score

Reyes has demonstrated impressive opposite-field power during his torrid stretch, with six of the right-handed hitter's eight dingers in the last five games clearing the fence in right. He belted two homers in each of the past three games coming into Sunday's action. The 22-year-old skied an RBI double to center in the third inning, lined a single to center in the fifth before his two-run shot to left-center in the sixth.

He rapidly surpassed Salt Lake's power duo Chris Carter and Jabari Blash for the Pacific Coast League lead in home runs, with Carter and Blash sitting at 10 apiece. The 22-year-old also tops the circuit in RBIs (34) and is second behind Blash in slugging percentage (.750) and OPS (1.169).

Video: Urias homers to right for El Paso

Third-ranked Padres prospect Luis Urias went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, four runs and two RBIs to halt a three-game hitless streak. The mini-slump followed a sweltering stretch for the native of Mexico in which he went 7-for-13 over four games to lift his average from .265 to .309.

Mike Tauchman paced the Isotopes offense with five RBIs, most of which came on his go-ahead grand slam in the seventh. Josh Fuentes, cousin of Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Diego Goris finished 4-for-5 with a dinger, three RBIs and two runs scored and Dusty Coleman smacked a grand slam for El Paso.