Freeman swinging hot stick for Hillcats

MLB.com's No. 84 overall prospect racked up a season-high four hits and scored twice as Class A Advanced Lynchburg downed Fayetteville, 7-4, on Thursday night at SEGRA Stadium.

As far as swings go, Tyler Freeman is comfortable with his, regardless of whether the ball leaves the infield or not.

Freeman previously racked up four hits last Aug. 6 for Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley against Williamsport.

After hitting .292 in 61 games with Class A Lake County, Cleveland's third-ranked prospect was promoted June 20 to the Carolina League, where he's batting .357 with 14th multi-hit efforts through 29 games.

When word came that he was moving up the ladder, Lake County hitting coach Jason Esposito offered advice to the young pro.

"He pulled me aside and told me, 'You know your swing best. Don't panic if you have a bad game,'" Freeman recalled. "He was my hitting coach in Short Season and he started with me at Lake County, so basically my whole career. He told me to treat every day like it's a new day."

The 20-year-old shortstop stroked a one-out single to short in the first inning against Luis Garcia. He followed with another base knock to right off the right-hander and scored on a bases-clearing single by Wilbis Santiago in the third as the Hillcats took a 3-1 lead.

Freeman beat out a bunt single to third vs. Garcia in the fourth before striking out against righty Humberto Castellanos in the fifth.

"I've been working a lot on bunting," he said. "I'm getting comfortable with it, and hopefully, it will be a new asset for my game."

With Brett Conine on the mound, Freeman led off the eighth with an infield single behind the bag at second and came home on a single by Gavin Collins. He ended his night with a fielder's choice to short against the righty in the ninth.

"I noticed this year I'm getting a lot more infield knocks," he said. "As you move up, the pitching gets better, so I'm not worried about it.

"Pitchers can throw anything in any count. They pitch smarter. You just have to get your pitch, and whenever you get it, hammer it."

Santiago and Collins finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece and Steven Kwan added two knocks and scored once.

Hector Hernandez (3-2) allowed a run on a hit and three walks over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Jake Adams paced the Woodpeckers with two hits, three walks, an RBI and a run while Michael Papierski knocked in two and Corey Julks scored twice.

Garcia (3-3) yielded four runs -- two earned -- on five hits and four walks while whiffing six.

The four-hour, five-minute contest was the Hillcats' longest game this season.