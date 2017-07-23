Grizzlies' Reed homers in fourth straight game

The Astros first baseman homered for the fourth consecutive game on Saturday, launching a three-run shot in the first inning to send Triple-A Fresno on its way to an 8-7 victory over Round Rock at Chukchansi Park.

"I'm just barreling a lot of balls right now that I wasn't earlier in the season," he said. "Right now, it's kind of going our way, so you try to ride it out as long as you can."

A.J. Reed has a different feel about the way the balls are jumping off his bat lately.

"I feel really good right now," Reed said. "I have a lot of confidence when my swing goes well. I've been working on things in the cage the past couple of weeks and it's paying off."

Facing Round Rock starter James Dykstra, the 24-year-old jumped on the first pitch he saw and sent it over the center-field wall to give the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead.

"Usually, I just try to see a good pitch to hit," Reed said. "I like to be aggressive to the first pitch just because a lot of times, that's the best pitch you are going to see. So if it's something up that I can drive, I try to put a good swing on it."

The homer was his 21st of the season and seventh in the last 10 games. The 2014 second-round pick is batting .333 with 20 RBIs during that stretch and is tied five others for third in the Pacific Coast League home run race.

"I've been doing some drills in the cage to kind of get my swing on the right plane and allow me to be able to make consistent contact on the barrel," said Reed, whose career high for homers in a season is 34, set in 2015 for Class A Advanced Lancaster and Double-A Corpus Christi.

The Indiana native flied to center in the second inning and walked in the fourth before striking out against Ernesto Frieri in the sixth and Preston Claiborne in the eighth.

Tyler White and fourth-ranked Astros prospect Derek Fisher both went 3-for-5 as part of the Grizzlies' 13-hit attack. White fell a triple shy of the cycle, while Fisher drove in three runs. Fresno has won 12 of its last 13 games and is 23-4 since June 23.

"The whole team is obviously hitting really well," Reed said. "We're all kind of doing the same thing and it's working for everybody, so we are just going to keep doing that."

Will Middlebrook went deep twice in Round Rock's comeback bid, including a two-run shot in the ninth off reliever Jordan Jankowski to bring the Express within one.

Jankowski recovered after the long ball and struck out Jared Hoying, Rangers No. 4 prospect Ronald Guzman and Drew Stubbs to notch his eighth save.