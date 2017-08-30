Reed hits two homers, ties for Minors lead

Reed bashed his 31st and 32nd dingers to forge a three-way tie for the Minor League lead in Triple-A Fresno's 13-10 loss to El Paso on Tuesday at Southwest University Park.

"It's nice to be able to get to a goal you set for yourself and still have time to improve on it," the 24-year-old first baseman said. "We were talking about [the Minors lead] a little bit tonight, so I looked up to see who else was up there. We'll see how it goes."

This time last week, A.J. Reed had his sights set on a 30-homer season. Having eclipsed that mark, he's allowed a new target to come into view: his second Minor League home run title.

The big performance pulled him even with two other Pacific Coast Leaguers -- A's No. 22 prospect Renato Nunez of the Nashville Sounds and D-backs No. 27 prospect Christian Walker of the Reno Aces.

"I've played against Nunez the last couple of years through the Minors and I've played against Walker with Reno a lot this year," Reed said. "Both guys are great players, so it's going to be kind of fun that it's the three of us."

The University of Kentucky product won the Joe Bauman Award with 34 jacks in 2015, the year after Houston took him in the second round of the Draft. Last season, he reached the big leagues for 45 games but struggled to produce consistently. He's gotten into two Astros games this year, but he's batting .259/.258/.522 with 96 RBIs in 121 contests in the PCL. His terrific second half has him one long ball shy of tying the Grizzlies franchise record set by Pedro Feliz in 2000. After totaling 12 roundtrippers through June, he crushed 10 in July and has 10 more this month. He's put together three two-homer games since Aug. 21.

"Obviously, it's nice to feel good going into September," he said. "You want to be swinging a hot bat and hitting the pitches you're supposed to hit and have good at-bats. That's all you can do -- have quality at-bats -- and that's what I'm doing, or trying to do at least."

Both of Tuesday night's blasts were hit to the opposite field, a specialty for the left-handed hitter since college. The first came on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Adam Cimber in the sixth, while the second was on an 0-1 offering from righty Kevin Quackenbush in the ninth.

"I like to be aggressive early in the count. I feel like you're going to get the best pitches to hit early, and I like to be aggressive and make sure I'm not missing those pitches," said Reed, who had noticed an abnormal number of balls falling at El Paso's warning track throughout the game.

"It was definitely playing a lot different than the last time we were here. The ball wasn't carrying as well as it normally does. I didn't think either [of my homers] was going to go out, actually. Both times, I was helped out by the porch that goes out over left field."

The Grizzlies could have used a little more help, though, after they found themselves in a 12-2 hole after three innings. They went on to score at least one run in every frame but the eighth.

"We were down a lot at the beginning of the game and the only thing you can do is keep scoring runs. We did a good job of that," Reed said. "When you score 10 runs, obviously, you want to win that game, but that's not how it went tonight."

Rehabbing Carlos Correa, out of action since mid-July with a thumb injury that required surgery, was 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Fresno.

Chihuahuas catcher Tony Cruz slugged a two-run homer in the second and a grand slam an inning later for a career-best six RBIs.

That nine-run third matched the El Paso franchise record for most productive inning.

Padres No. 12 prospect Franchy Cordero fell a homer shy of the cycle, walked and scored three times on a 3-for-3 night, while Hunter Renfroe was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to make him 17-for-36 (.548) in nine games since an Aug. 21 demotion from San Diego.

Reliever Christian Bethancourt (3-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit while fanning two over 1 1/3 innings to record the win.