Kieboom plates three in Grizzlies' loss

The second-ranked Nationals prospect reached safely four times Friday, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, two walks and three RBIs in Triple-A Fresno's 9-8 loss to Las Vegas at Las Vegas Ballpark. The performance came on the heels of Thursday night's three-hit, three-RBI game in which Kieboom crushed his first homer of the season.

Carter Kieboom's arrival in the Pacific Coast League could hardly be going any better.

MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect is batting .407 with a 1.204 OPS over seven games for Fresno and has reached safely in his last six games.

After walking in each of his first two plate appearances, the 21-year-old lined a single to center field off Aviators starter Tyler Alexander that scored Alec Keller in the fifth inning. He followed an inning later with a two-run single to right, plating Jacob Wilson and Keller to get the Grizzlies within 7-4.

Selected by the Nationals in the first round of the 2016 Draft, the sixth-ranked shortstop prospect is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Spencer Kieboom. The younger Kieboom has shined in the Minor Leagues, posting a career slash line of .281/.364/.465, earning a spot in 2018 Futures Game as well as Nationals Minor League Player of the Year honors.

MLB.com's No. 25 overall prospect crushed 16 homers with 69 RBIs and an .801 OPS across two levels last season. His 48 extra-base hits tied him for tops in the farm system, while his RBI total was second-highest.

The Grizzlies clawed back from a seven-run deficit, grabbing an 8-7 lead in the eighth on a two-out solo homer by Nationals No. 20 prospect Raudy Read. Las Vegas answered in the bottom of the inning as Corban Joseph delivered an RBI double off 19th-ranked Tanner Rainey and raced home on a wild pitch.

Eric Campbell, Beau Taylor and Mark Payton all homered for Las Vegas, while Joseph and Seth Brown each knocked in two runs.

Wei-Chung Wang (1-0) gave up Read's homer but notched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win, leaving Kieboom on deck to end the game.

Read finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Keller and Collin Cowgill each drove in a run for the Grizzlies. Starter Paolo Espino (1-1) surrendered seven runs and eight hits over four innings, walking one and striking out three.