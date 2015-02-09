Grizzlies' Hernandez has two-homer inning

The veteran Nationals outfielder bookended an eight-run fourth inning with a pair of homers and drove in four runs as Triple-A Fresno rolled past New Orleans, 10-4, on Wednesday night at The Shrine on Airline.

Yadiel Hernandez is quietly putting up one of the better offensive seasons in the Minor Leagues. That under-the-radar success might not last much longer.

Video: Fresno's Hernandez homers twice in same frame

Hernandez is fourth in the Pacific Coast League in batting and is tied for sixth with a team-high 16 homers, two off the career high he set last season. Overall, he's batting .360/.446/.697 with 26 extra-base hits and 37 RBIs in 52 games.

The 31-year-old flied to right field in his first at-bat before turning on the power in the Grizzlies' big fourth inning. Hernandez kicked off the eight-run outburst with a solo shot to center field and capped it with a two-run blast to left to become the second Minor Leaguer to achieve the feat this year. Pawtucket's Josh Ockimey -- the 24th-ranked Red Sox prospect -- went deep twice in one inning on April 26 against Rochester.

Gameday box score

Hernandez batted with the bases loaded in the sixth and collected his fourth RBI when he reached on a fielder's choice and throwing error by first baseman Matt Snyder. It was the fourth time this season he drove in at least four runs and the second time in less than a week. He tied his career high with five RBIs on May 30 against Salt Lake. The Cuba native flied to left in his final at-bat in the eighth.

Hernandez defected in 2015 in the midst of a standout career in the Cuban National Series. He signed with the Nationals as a free agent in September 2016 after compiling a .321/.443/.478 slash line in six seasons with Matanzas. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound outfielder entered Wednesday's game with a .301 average in exactly 1,000 Minor League at-bats.

Top Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom reached base three times on a pair of doubles and a walk and drove in three runs for Fresno. Andrew Stevenson added two hits, two RBIs and scored twice while stealing his second base of the season.

2019 MiLB include

Grizzlies starter Paolo Espino (6-1) was perfect through 5 1/3 innings until Micah Brown doubled to left. The 32-year-old right-hander recorded one more out and gave up three runs -- one earned -- on three hits with seven strikeouts.

Snyder and Marlins No. 6 prospect Isan Diaz had RBIs for the Baby Cakes. Dustin Beggs (4-2) tied his season high by allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks with one punchout in 3 2/3 innings.