Tampa's Whitlock whiffs career-high 11

The No. 26 Yankees prospect fanned a career-high 11 batters over seven scoreless innings to lead Class A Advanced Tampa to a 5-0 blanking of Jupiter at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Whitlock (3-1) yielded three hits and one walk in his third victory over his last four starts.

Garrett Whitlock has been consistently strong on the rubber this season, but he took it to another level Saturday afternoon.

"I was feeling pretty good," the starter said. "Honestly, me and [catcher] Chace Numata were really on the same page. So it was easy for me because I didn't even think, I was just following what he was telling me to do and he got it done."

The right-hander started the year in the South Atlantic League, going 2-2 with 1.13 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 40 innings with Class A Charleston. In a string of four starts between April 17 and May 5, Whitlock did not allow a single run. He then earned a promotion to the Florida State League on May 14, sporting a 2.35 ERA through his first five starts. Despite facing hitters with more advanced approaches, Whitlock hasn't faced too many difficulties at the higher level.

"The hitters [in the Florida State League] are definitely more aware of the zone and have better zone discipline," he said. "I had to pretty much work with [Tampa pitching coach Jose Rosado] a lot about when you want to attack out of the zone, when you want to attack in the zone. It's more of a mentality, not more of a physical difference. It's just more of a mentality difference."

Whitlock hit a bit of a bump in his last start, yielding five runs (four earned) on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings last Thursday against Clearwater. But working with Numata and Rosado in side sessions over the week, Whitlock felt like he got things back on track heading into Saturday.

"We definitely wanted to get the confidence back up," Whitlock said. "I worked with [Rosado] a lot, and even [Numata] -- he caught all of my bullpens. They were both telling me, 'Hey, those outings are going to happen, just move on and go into your next start.' That's what really helped me, that mentality today."

On Saturday, Whitlock threw 57 of 87 pitches for strikes and recorded four groundouts to two flyouts. The Georgia native limited solid contact, allowing just five balls to leave the infield for the duration of the outing. Whitlock said the key for him was establishing the zone early in each count, setting up chances to put away hitters.

"It was just the gameplan that I always try to do," he said. "It was attacking with the sinker, establish the fastball and go off from there. ... You take it inning by inning, but the arm felt good. Like I said, I was one the same page as [Numata]. That made things a whole lot easier."

Whitlock fell into some trouble in the first inning, as Cameron Baranek collected a two-out single before swiping second. He would be stranded there, as the hurler fanned Justin Twine to end the frame.

After striking out the side on 14 pitches in the second, Whitlock dealt with another two-out jam in the third when Anfernee Seymour ripped a double to center. The University of Alabama-Birmingham product used the strikeout pitch effectively again, whiffing Aaron Knapp after a six-pitch at-bat.

From there, Whitlock retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced, finishing off the start with a 1-2-3 seventh. It was the longest start he's made with the Tarpons and third outing of seven innings this season. Whitlock was more than happy to keep Tampa in the win column.

"I'm just glad we got the win," he said. "It's good to start off the second half 2-1. I'm just glad I gave the team a chance to get thw win."

Trevor Lane pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn his third save and preserve Tampa's league-high eighth shutout of the season.