Lux, Carlson highlight Texas All-Stars

While Lux earned the headlines with Tulsa before his late-June promotion to Oklahoma City, Carlson stuck around with Springfield an extra seven weeks and earned Texas League Player of the Year honors, as the league announced Tuesday, along with naming Seattle's Darren McCaughan the Pitcher of the Year. The circuit's complete end-of-season All-Star team was released Wednesday, featuring Lux and many other notable names.

Before he was tearing the cover off the baseball at the Triple-A level, Gavin Lux was dominating Texas League pitching staffs. The same could be said for Dylan Carlson.

The Dodgers' top prospect and MLB.com's No. 10 overall lasted 64 games before forcing his way out of the Texas League, batting .313/.375/.521 with 13 home runs, 37 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Carlson played 108 games on the circuit before his Aug. 15 promotion to Triple-A Memphis and posted similar numbers with a .281/.364/.518 batting line, 21 homers, 59 RBIs and 18 stolen bases, a breakout season that watched him jump from outside the top 100 all the way up to No. 50.

McCaughan received a mid-July promotion from Arkansas, where he went 7-5 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 89-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 102 2/3 innings. His ERA and WHIP would lead the circuit if he had enough innings to qualify, and his seven wins are just one behind the leaders despite missing out on six weeks of starts.

No. 3 Mariners prospect Justin Dunn tied for the circuit lead with eight wins while posting a 3.55 ERA and a league-best 153 strikeouts in his first season in the organization after coming over from the Mets in the offseason trade that sent closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano to New York. Midland's Brian Howard also earned All-Star honors on the back of his Texas League-leading 3.02 ERA and eight wins.

In addition to all the top prospects featured on the squad, two of the league's selections are currently in the Majors. Houston's Abraham Toro got the bump on Aug. 22, three weeks after jumping to Triple-A Round Rock, and he led the Texas League with a .906 OPS while hitting 16 homers and driving in 70 runs. The Mariners' Jake Fraley also would up in the bigs, but his .925 OPS in 91 games on the Double-A circuit would top Toro's for best in the league. Overall, Fraley batted .313/.386/.539 with 11 homers, 47 RBIs and 16 steals in 61 games before jumping to Triple-A Tacoma for 38 games and eventually earning a promotion to Seattle.

Here is the complete list of Texas League end-of-season All-Stars: