Dodgers (ss) 7, D-backs 4

Gavin Lux made the most of his extra day this leap year. Los Angeles' top-ranked prospect tripled and singled in his best game of the spring, leading a split squad of Dodgers to a 7-4 triumph over the D-backs on Saturday at Camelback Ranch.

Lux, MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect, got things going early with two outs in the first inning. After taking the first pitch from right-hander Taylor Clarke , he rocketed a line drive to right field and raced to third for a triple as new teammate Mookie Betts scored easilly from second base.

It didn't take long for Lux to join Betts in the dugout as Luke Raley homered top cap a three-run opening frame. Lux added a single before being lifted in the sixth inning.

The versatile 22-year-old saw action in 23 big league contests late last season, batting .240/.305/.400 with two homers, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored. He spent much of the season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, rocketing up prospect rankings with a .347/.421/.607 line, 26 homers, 76 RBIs and 99 runs scored.

Also aiding in the Dodgers' cause was No. 17 prospect Miguel Vargas , who singled in a run for his lone hit of the day, and No. 19 Edwin Ríos who chipped in a base hit. On the mound, ninth-ranked Mitchell White got roughed up in his lone inning of work, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. No. 22 Edwin Uceta followed with two scoreless frames, scattering four hits.

For Arizona, fifth-ranked prospect Daulton Varsho singled and walked in three trips to the plate, while No. 21 Andy Young went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. No. 24 Kevin Cron went hitless but plated a run with a groundout and No. 28 Domingo Leyba singled. No. 19 Josh Green was the only top-30 prospect to pitch for the D-backs, allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks over two innings.

Braves 12, Rays 0

No. 13 overall prospect Cristian Pache smacked his first Grapefruit League homer, a two-run shot off Colin Poche in the eighth inning as Atlanta cruised to a Grapefruit League win. Pache came on in the fifth to replace second-ranked Braves prospect Drew Waters , who singled, walked and scored a run. Ninth-ranked Braden Shewmake doubled and scored twice in two plate appearances, while No. 3 Ian Anderson struck out three and gave up three hits in two scoreless frames. For Tampa Bay, No. 7 prospect Shane McClanahan had a pair of punchouts in a 1-2-3 seventh. Box score

Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

Dylan Carlson -- MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect -- picked up two hits, including a double, walked, drove in one run and scored another, while fourth-ranked St. Louis prospect Andrew Knizner chipped in an RBI. No. 20 overall prospect Carter Kieboom walked twice and scored a run for the Nats, who got a two-run homer from No. 91 overall Luis Garcia . Box score

Dodgers (ss) 14, Rockies 2

Cody Thomas homered twice in an 11-run fifth inning that carried a Dodgers split squad past Colorado. A Texas League All-Star with Double-A Tulsa last year, the non-roster invitee to big league camp belted a one-out solo shot off Chi Chi González , then drilled a two-run blast off Yency Almonte to extend Los Angeles' lead to 10-0. Thomas leads the Dodgers with four homers and eight RBIs in seven Cactus League games. No. 14 prospect Jacob Amaya contributed an RBI single and scored a run for LA, while fourth-ranked Brusdar Graterol and No. 27 Jordan Sheffield each pitched a scoreless frame. Box score

Orioles 12, Marlins 6

Sixth-ranked O's prospect Austin Hays walked, drove in a run and scored, while No. 5 Yusniel Díaz walked twice and scored a run. Tenth-ranked Marlins prospect Jose Devers went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Fifth-ranked Monte Harrison singled in one run and scored another for Miami, while No. 22 prospect Sterling Sharp struck out two in a perfect inning. Box score

Brewers 4, Cubs 3

Brewers No. 11 prospect Trey Supak pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out two, and No. 12 Drew Rasmussen also threw a spotless frame. No. 13 Devin Williams yielded a hit and fanned two in a scoreless inning. Top Cubs prospect Nico Hoerner went 1-for-3 with a single and scored on a double by Kyle Schwarber . No. 26 prospect Robel Garcia tripled and came home on a knock by Ian Happ . Fifth-ranked Adbert Alzolay gave up two runs in two innings of work, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one. Box score

Rangers 7, White Sox 6

Inked to a six-year contract in January, Luis Robert continues to fly high out of the gate in the Cactus League. The top White Sox prospect collected two more hits, including his first spring homer. In the second inning, he singled off Rangers No. 13 prospect Jonathan Hernández and swiped second. He took a pitch from Juan Nicasio two innings later and sent a laser over the left field wall for a solo shot. The 22-year-old is hitting .400 with a 1.450 OPS in big league camp. Second-ranked White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn added a single and scored a run. Fifth-ranked Texas prospect Leody Taveras delivered an RBI double in the eighth and scored on a single. Box score

Angels 10, Giants 3

Third-ranked Angels prospect Jordyn Adams singled, walked and scored a run after replacing Mike Trout in center field. No. 6 prospect Kyren Paris singled in his only at-bat, while seventh-ranked D'Shawn Knowles chipped in a base hit. No. 18 prospect Jared Walsh singled and walked in an eight-run third inning, while 19th-ranked Kevin Maitan singled and scored with Adams on a double by Brian Goodwin . Giants No. 7 prospect Alexander Canario went 1-for-2 and No. 18 Conner Menez surrendered four runs on two hits and two walks while recording two outs. Box score

Padres 10, Reds 3

It's harder to get off to a hotter start than second-ranked Padres prospect Taylor Trammell , who continued an impressive start with a pair of singles and a walk. Hitting ninth, he drew a walk in the second inning, contributing knocks in the sixth and ninth to raise his Cactus League average to .429. No. 13 Padres prospect Gabriel Arias entered in the sixth and had a walk and a single in two plate appearances. For the Reds, No. 28 prospect Tejay Antone struck out the only batter he faced. Box score

Yankees (ss) 8, Tigers 2

Matt Manning -- MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect -- worked around two hits, striking out one, in a scoreless eighth inning for Detroit. Tigers No. 26 prospect Kyle Funkhouser retired one batter in the fifth and surrendered five runs on five hits, including a three-run homer by Gleyber Torres . Third-ranked prospect Riley Greene went 0-for-3 off the bench for Detroit, while 18th-ranked Kody Clemens singled in two plate appearances. Box score

Yankees (ss) 5, Red Sox 2

Fifth-ranked Yankees prospect Luis Gil struck out three over two innings of scoreless relief, working around a hit and a pair of walks. Estevan Florial , New York's No. 6 prospect, got the start in center field and went 0-for-3. Third-ranked Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec delivered an RBI single before giving way to No. 8 Jarren Duran , who walked and struck out in two plate appearances. Jeter Downs , MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect, also came off the bench and drew a pair of walks for Boston. Box score

Athletics 8, Indians 6

A's No. 16 prospect Skye Bolt delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning. The knock was Bolt's second in 13 at-bats this spring. Seventh-ranked Indians prospect Bobby Bradley had a pair of hits, including his second Cactus League homer, and scored twice. Box score

Pirates 2, Twins 0

No. 41 overall prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes walked, singled and scored the decisive run in Pittsburgh's Grapefruit League blanking. Bucs No. 3 prospect Oneil Cruz grounded out in his lone plate appearance, while 12th-ranked Will Craig doubled and scored in the ninth after coming on as a defensive replacement. A night after homering, Twins No. 2 prospect Alex Kirilloff singled in his only at-bat. Box score