Lux reaches five times for Dodgers

The top Dodgers prospect reached base five times, scored a run and drove in another as Triple-A Oklahoma City fell at Las Vegas, 10-9. Lux doubled twice, singled and walked twice while extending his on-base streak to 43 games.

The 20th overall pick in the 2016 Draft started his night quickly, jumping on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Tanner Anderson and punching it to the gap in left-center field. Austin Barnes followed with a two-run homer to left to get Oklahoma City on the board.

With two outs and the bases empty in the second, Lux clubbed a line drive to right that hit off the top of the wall for another two-bagger.

After flying out to left in the fourth, the 21-year-old reached in each of his final three trips to the plate. Baseball's No. 10 overall prospect beat out a single to short in the fifth before walking with the bases loaded in the seventh for his only RBI of the game. Lux finished his night with a walk in the ninth.

In 30 contests since moving up to Triple-A, the infielder has gone hitless just twice including Sunday, which snapped an 11-game hitting streak. Monday's appearance pushed Lux's Pacific Coast League slash line to .452/.537/.841 and gave him 23 walks with Oklahoma City, nearly level with his 25 strikeouts.

Barnes finished a triple shy of the cycle with a walk and four RBIs.

Eric Campbell matched Lux by reaching five times, going 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and two walks for the Aviators.