Springer leads Hooks' homer barrage

Astros No. 8 prospect Seth Beer went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in support of No. 28 Cristian Javier, who equaled a career high with 10 strikeouts, including seven straight to begin the game.

Two-time American League All-Star George Springer homered in consecutive at-bats during his first Minor League rehab game and drove in four runs as Double-A Corpus Christi rolled past Springfield, 10-2, at Whataburger Field.

Competing in his first game since May 24, when a pulled hamstring sent him to the 10-day injured list, Springer lined out as Corpus Christi's leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first inning. He followed Anibal Sierra's solo homer with a long ball to left-center field in the third and added a three-run shot to left in his next at-bat. Springer grounded out during his final at-bat in the fifth and was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

The 29-year-old outfielder was batting .308/.389/.643 with 17 homers, 43 RBIs and 41 runs scored through 48 games with the Astros before his injury. He's expected to continue his rehab assignment with Corpus Christi through the weekend, much to the delight of Beer.

"He's a great guy. He's really approachable and it was a big deal to be able to play with him," the 2018 first-round pick said. "He brings a lot of energy, he competes and he just wants to play. He was excited to be here and he loves playing the game. Just his presence makes a team better."

While Springer's rehab performance provided a taste of the Majors for the Hooks' fans, he wasn't the only offensive hero. Batting .171 over his last 10 games after getting off to a hot start in his Double-A debut, Beer opened the scoring in the opening frame with a two-run jack to right-center, his first long ball since June 11. The 22-year-old walloped his second homer in as many at-bats to right in the third -- his sixth in 31 games with Corpus Christi. He walked in the fourth, singled to left in the sixth and struck out in the eighth.

It was the first multi-homer game of the season and the second of the No. 28 overall pick in last year's Draft's career. Beer ripped a pair last June 23 for Class A Short Season Tri-City. Beer has gone deep 15 times this season, including nine in 35 games with Class A Advanced Fayetteville, where he batted .328/.414/.602. He was promoted to the Texas League on May 16.

"It's been a lot of adjusting since I came [to Double-A]," Beer said. "The guys here are the best of the best for a reason. Some days you feel like you might have it figured out, and then other times, you run into some really good arms. Other times, you just don't feel like it's there for you at the plate. I went back to basics with [Hooks hitting coach Tim LaMonte] and it carried over into the game."

Astros' 10th-ranked prospect Ronnie Dawson chipped in his third big fly in six games, a double and scored three times.

A club-record tying six home runs -- including a pair of back-to-back shots -- was more than enough for Javier (3-2), who allowed one hit and three walks in five scoreless innings. The 22-year-old surrendered one baserunner through three innings before walking a pair and yielding a hit in the fourth. He worked out of the bases-loaded jam by striking out Zach Kirtley and then ended his outing with a perfect fifth.

Javier sports a 2.36 ERA in seven appearances, including five starts, with Corpus Christi after posting a 0.94 mark with Fayetteville. Overall, the right-hander has a 1.71 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 63 innings spanning 14 appearances and 10 starts across two levels.

"Tonight was classic Javy," Beer said. "It was an incredible start, but he's got that kind of stuff and ability to do that all the time. I was happy to see him come through with such a great start. All of [the infielders] were talking and saying the same thing -- 'He can do this on any given night.'"

Cardinals starter Tommy Parsons (1-1) was charged with seven runs, seven hits -- including four homers -- and two walks with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. It was the right-hander's second Double-A outing after he combined for a 1.28 ERA in 12 starts with Class A Peoria and Class A Advanced Palm Beach.