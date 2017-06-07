Gordon picks up where he left off in May

The top Twins prospect recorded his first four-hit game of the season on Tuesday, going 4-for-6 with a walk and two RBIs in Double-A Chattanooga's 4-2, 14-inning loss to Jackson at AT&T Field.

Fresh off garnering the Southern League Player of the Month and a spot at the All-Star Game, Nick Gordon showed why he's deserving of those accolades.

"I think everybody kind of anticipated him being where he is at offensively," Lookouts manager Jake Mauer said. "We all kind of felt he's more advanced with the bat right now than defensively, and that's a tribute to him working really hard not only on his offensive game but also his defensive game. He comes to play every day and has done a really nice job."

The 21-year-old shortstop flied to right field in the first inning but delivered RBI singles up the middle and to right field against Generals starter Joel Payamps in the third and fifth, respectively.

MLB.com's No. 42 overall prospect collected his third single off reliever Miller Diaz with a line drive to right in the seventh but struck out looking against southpaw Jared Miller to end the ninth.

"He was staying through the ball pretty well all night and competed against some tough lefties," Mauer said. "[Jackson] has some pretty talented left-handed pitchers and he stayed in there pretty well."

With a chance to win the game for the Lookouts in the 11th, Gordon drew a seven-pitch walk against lefty Gabriel Moya with Ryan Walker in scoring position. But Edgar Corcino, who went 3-for-7, struck out to extend the contest.

"With the base open, I didn't think they were going to give him a chance to win the game there," Mauer said. "He realized that and didn't try to force the issue. I think a lot of young hitters try to force the issue and do too much with pitches they can't do anything with. That was a pretty good at-bat, and that's been his approach throughout the whole year."

After Jackson broke the deadlock with two runs in the top of the 14th, Gordon helped Chattanooga threaten against southpaw Yuhei Nakaushiro with an infield single that put runners at first and second with nobody out. But Corcino grounded into a double play and LaMonte Wade bounced to first to end the marathon.

The four-hit game was the fifth of Gordon's career after he registered two last season with Class A Advanced Fort Myers and two with Rookie-level Elizabethton in 2014. The 2014 first-round pick brought his batting average back above .300 after it dipped below that mark for the first time since April 16.

Over the past month, the Florida native produced a .294/.374/.532 slash line while ranking among the league leaders with 17 extra-base hits, 22 runs scored and 58 total bases.

"In the leadoff spot, he's obviously going to get the most plate appearnaces out of anybody," Mauer said. "For him to kind of do that day in and day out, it has been impressive. I think all the accolades that he has received have been well-deserved. We're looking forward to him continuing to grow as we get closer to the second half."

D-backs No. 4 prospect Dawel Lugo drove in the go-ahead run in the 14th and Kevin Cron smacked his league-leading 13th homer, a two-run shot in the fourth for Jackson.