Grand Junction rides late rally in Game 1

On Friday, the Rockies' eighth-ranked prospect reached base four times and scored twice as Rookie-level Grand Junction rallied late to defeat Ogden, 8-5, at Lindquist Field. Lavigne walked and scored during a six-run ninth -- a comeback that brought four runs home after Grand Junction was down to its final out in the opener of the best-of-3 semifinal series.

Grant Lavigne arrived in the Pioneer League with plenty of fanfare after being drafted with the No. 42 overall pick this June. He exceeded all reasonable expectations in the regular season and carried that production into the playoffs.

"[The comeback] was kind of crazy," Lavigne said. "After the first two batters, we kind of got a sense that [reliever Luis Pasen] was just kind of throwing fastballs. We were just going to lock in on that one pitch and hopefully try to do some damage."

The 19-year-old first baseman batted .350/.477/.519 with six homers, 13 doubles and 38 RBIs in his first professional season.

In his first postseason at-bat, he singled to right in the second inning and scored on Javier Guevara's groundout. Lavigne reached on an error by third baseman Kenneth Betancourt in the fourth. Although he stole 12 bases in 19 attempts during the regular season, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was thrown out trying to swipe second. He popped out to third in the sixth and lined a two-out double to left in the eighth.

"It felt really good, just any way I could help the team win," Lavigne said. "At this point, I'm just trying to do anything I can to get on base and hopefully score runs for the team."

Reese Berberet opened the scoring in the ninth with a one-out single to left off Pasen, plating Guevara. Hunter Stovall and Coco Montes followed with RBI hits to tie the game before Lavigne walked on four pitches. Stovall scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Hunter Speer and Guevara knocked in a pair of insurance runs with a single to center.

Lavigne said that the team began to sense a shift in momentum after Montes, the league MVP, came through with the game-tying single to left.

"We were down by one run and we had two outs, so I think it was a really big situation just to get the game tied," the Bedford, New Hampshire, native said. "He did a good job of being aggressive early in the count and getting a pitch that he could drive."

Dodgers No. 22 prospect Ronny Brito stole home for the Raptors and Tre Todd hit a two-run homer. Dillon Paulson also socked a two-run blast.

The series stays in Ogden for Game 2 with first pitch scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

In other Pioneer League playoff action:

Great Falls 3, Billings 2

Gunnar Troutwine was involved in all of the Voyagers' scoring, hitting a ground ball that was thrown away by shortstop Carlos Rivero to plate two runs in the second and driving in the go-ahead run with an infield hit in the eighth. Pioneer League batting champ Amado Nunez singled and third baseman Bryce Bush doubled twice for Great Falls. Reniel Ozuna had two hits, including an RBI double, for Billings. Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. Gameday box score