Rodriguez rocks out again for Delmarva

The Orioles' fifth-ranked prospect posted his second consecutive 10-strikeout outing while delivering six one-hit innings with three walks in Class A Delmarva's 5-3 victory over Lakewood on Friday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Grayson Rodriguez's introduction to the South Atlantic League has been brutal -- for opposing hitters, that is.

The 19-year-old right-hander has been downright impressive in his first pair of starts in the SAL: he allowed two hits and two walks on 74 pitches -- 46 strikes -- during his full-season debut last Friday.

Facing the BlueClaws, Rodriguez (2-0) picked up where he left off. He struck out No. 4 Phillies prospect Luis Garcia and third-ranked Alec Bohm to start the game and came back from a four-pitch walk to Ben Pelletier by fanning Malvin Matos on three pitches to power through the first inning.

He punched out the side in the second, but worked himself into a jam by tossing eight straight balls to start the third. Following a mound visit, three contact outs got Rodriguez through the frame.

Leading off the fourth, Matos singled on a popup to left, but the 2018 first-rounder whiffed Matt Kroon and coaxed a double-play grounder from Abrahan Gutierrez. Rodriguez retired the side in order in both the fifth and sixth to set down eight straight BlueClaws before his exit.

He threw 50 of 77 pitches for strikes. Last June, he made nine appearances -- eight starts -- in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League and allowed three earned runs over 19 2/3 innings with 20 strikeouts.

No. 14 Orioles prospect Adam Hall went 3-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored. Cadyn Grenier, Baltimore's 17th-ranked prospect, and Robert Neustrom also recorded three hits apiece.