Loons' Ortiz spins longest start of career

The No. 24 Dodgers prospect tossed a career-high 7 2/3 innings, yielding two hits and two walks with five strikeouts as Class A Great Lakes topped Dayton, 2-0, in 10 innings at Fifth Third Field.

Robinson Ortiz has only gotten better as the year's move along. Wednesday's start was his best to date.

Ortiz, who had never gone more than six innings in a start before Wednesday, threw 60 strikes over a career-best 94 total pitches against the Dragons. His 3.63 ERA in July coming into the day was the best number he's sported in any month this season, but the lefty was coming off a start against Clinton where he only finished 1 2/3 frames after throwing 54 pitches.

The 19-year-old got back on the right track against Dayton by limiting most hard contact, getting eight groundouts and just three flyouts. He set down the first seven hitters before allowing a single to Juan Martinez with one out in the third, but Ortiz quickly worked around that with back-to-back lineouts from Miguel Hernandez and sixth-ranked Reds prospect Michael Siani.

In the fourth, the southpaw fell into his first true jam of the night after plunking Miguel Bautista with one out and walking Cameron Warren with two down. Ortiz wiggled his way through, however, needing just one pitch to get Brian Rey to fly out.

The Dominican Republic native pitched around baserunners in the fifth and sixth innings before completing a perfect seventh. Back on the hill for the first time in the eighth, he issued a leadoff walk to Martinez. After Hernandez was retired on a sacrifice bunt and Siani grounded out to first, the book closed on Ortiz's night. By the end of the evening, the hurler lowered his ERA by nearly a full run from 5.31 to 4.50.

Signed as an international free agent in 2017, Ortiz has fanned 49 hitters in 50 innings during his first campaign in full-season ball stateside.

Reliever Joel Inoa entered with a runner at third but kept the game tied by whiffing Claudio Finol and then throwing a scoreless ninth to send the game to extras at 0-0.

The Loons broke through in the 10th with RBI singles from Romer Cuadrado and Dan Robinson to take the lead for good. Justin Bruihl worked around a hit to earn his first save of the season.