Greeneville's Cerda a smash in four-hit night

Allan Cerda is batting .345 with 12 RBIs and six runs scored through his first eight Appalachian League games. (Tracy Painter)

By Rob Terranova / MiLB.com | June 27, 2019 10:22 PM

Speed has always been an integral part of Allan Cerda's game -- in the outfield and on the basepaths -- and it was a big reason why the Reds signed the free agent on July 18, 2017. However, Greeneville hitting coach Luis Terrero noticed that some of that speed may have spilled into Cerda's approach at the plate and the two have spent the last week working on slowing things down. The concept that Terrero tried to instill was patience on every pitch. Waiting for the ball to travel longer and into a better zone, rather than try to atttack it immeidately. Ironcially, the results were rapid on Thursday. The Cincinnati prospect finished homered twice during a four-hit night and established career highs of seven RBIs and three runs scored as Rookie Advanced Greeneville crushed Johnson City, 10-0, at Pioneer Park.

The 19-year-old has hit safely in three straight games and notched 10 RBIs over that span. His four hits matched a personal best set last July 24 in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. Cerda is now batting .345 (10-for-29) with a 1.134 OPS through eight Appalachian League games, including three multi-hit efforts in his last six contests. Gameday box score Against the Cardinals, the Bronx, New York native got the scoring started with a two-out RBI single to center field off right-hander Julio Puello (0-1) which plated Ivan Johnson. Cerda promptly swiped his first bag of the year but was stranded in scoring position after Cristian Olivo flied out to left. In the third, he stepped in against Puello and launched the first pitch of the at-bat over the center-field fence for a two-run dinger that plated Danielito Remy. It was deja vu two frames later as the 6-foot-3, 170-pound outfielder disposed another first-pitch heater from Puello into the seats, a three-run shot into the deepest part of the park in left-center following singles from Tyler Callihan and Remy. A leadoff double from Remy got things started in the seventh and Cerda cashed in, tagging a 1-0 off-speed pitch from Wilberto Rivera into center for an RBI single. He came around to score three batters later when Rivera committed a throwing error on a comebacker by Danny Lantigua. 2019 MiLB include Callihan finished 3-for-5 and Raul Juarez also added two hits for the Reds -- including a two-run tater in the seventh. Greeneville starter Graham Ashcraft (1-1) earned his first victory of the year after yielding a pair of hits and whiffing five over five frames. Andy Fisher and Tanner Cooper completed the shutout with two innings of hitless relief apiece. The duo combined to strikeout seven of the 13 batters they faced.

