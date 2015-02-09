Jones' two-run shot powers Renegades

The ninth-ranked Tampa Bay prospect hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning as Class A Short Season Hudson Valley dropped Brooklyn, 5-4, in Game 1 of the New York-Penn League best-of-3 semifinals.

In his first professional playoff game, Greg Jones showed why he was worth a first-round pick in this year's Draft.

Video: Renegades' Jones smacks two-run homer

With the Renegades trailing in the fifth, 4-3, Jones got the green light on a 3-0 pitch by right-hander Michel Otanez and knocked it over the wall in right field, adding an emphatic bat flip, to put his team up for good. The shortstop added a single to right in the seventh off righty Mitch Ragan.

Jones, picked 22nd overall by the Rays, batted .335 with a homer, four triples, 13 doubles, 39 runs scored, 24 RBIs and while posting a .413 on-base percentage in his first taste of professional ball.

Gameday box score

Ben Troike put Hudson Valley on the board with a RBI double to right-center in the second. In the third, Nick Sogard scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Luis Leon abd Jacson McGowan followed with a solo shot to right-center off Otanez.

Right-hander Jayden Murray earned the win after four runs -- three unearned -- on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over seven frames. Righty Ryan Jackson scattered a hit and fanned one over two scoreless innings to close the game out.

Complete playoff coverage

Mets No. 24 prospect Jake Mangum contributed a RBI single in the third for the Cyclones.

In other New York-Penn League action:

Muckdogs 4, Spinners 1

Five Batavia pitchers -- Easton Lucas, Eli Villalobos, Brock Love, Andrew Nardi and Evan Brabrand -- combined to hold a potent Lowell lineup to one run on five hits while whiffing 12 to dominate Game 1 of their semifinal. Nic Ready belted a two-run homer off of Chris Murphy in the sixth while Troy Johnston and Albert Guaimaro added an RBI apiece. Villalobos earned the victory, striking out five over 3 2/3 perfect innings. Gameday box score