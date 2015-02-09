Jenista propels Rome with four-hit night

The Braves' 2018 second-round pick set a career high with four hits and three runs scored, while Atlanta's 13th-ranked prospect William Contreras chipped in five RBIs in Class A Rome's 14-5 trouncing of Columbia at State Mutual Stadium on Thursday.

Gameday box score

Jenista poked an opposite-field single to left field in the first inning on a 1-0 pitch from Fireflies starter Zac Grotz, lined out in the second, and doubled to left to plate AJ Graffanino in in the third. The Wichita State product kept his foot on the pedal, dumping a base hit to center in the sixth and ripping a ball to right in the seventh.

After starting his career in the Appalachian League at Rookie-level Danville, the left-handed outfielder/first baseman was promoted to the South Atlantic League on July 2. He's hit .347 with a .876 OPS in 21 games for Rome.

Contreras, the younger brother of Cubs backstop Willson Contreras, plated Jenista in the first with a single up the middle and knocked in another run in the second with a double to right. After popping out in the third, the 20-year-old catcher roped a triple to right to plate Jenista in the sixth and two more Braves crossed the plate when he doubled again to left in the seventh.

The Venezuela native is hitting .296 with a .816 OPS over 78 games with Rome this season. Contreras posted a .290/.379/.432 slash line with Danville last season.

Brendan Venter and Graffanino scored three runs apiece in the victory.

Matt Winaker was 3-for-4 with three runs and Zach Rheams added three hits and three RBIs for the Fireflies.