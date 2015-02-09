Stripers' Jackson jolts two more homers

Atlanta's No. 22 prospect smacked two homers and drove in four runs on a three-hit night before Triple-A Gwinnett dropped to Lehigh Valley, 12-6, at Coolray Field. He's gone yard five times in the past four games.

Video: Stripers' Jackson smacks homer to left-center

Jackson started the night off with a three-run shot to left-center field on a 0-1 pitch by IronPigs right-hander Jose Taveras.

Following a groundout to shortstop in the third, the 23-year-old catcher singled to left off lefty Josh Tols with two outs in the sixth, but was stranded when Pedro Florimon struck out.

With nobody on in the seventh, Jackson mashed a 1-1 pitch by Philadelphia's No. 22 prospect Kyle Dohy over the wall in left-center, giving him two multi-homer games in his last four contests. On July 11, Jackson smacked a two-run long ball and a solo shot, finishing with six RBIs against Charlotte.

The sixth overall pick in the 2014 Draft is tied for seventh in the International League with 20 homers. He's batting .239 with six doubles, 47 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 17 walks in 58 games.