Stripers' Ravin struck in head by liner

After Ravin entered for the save in the ninth inning of a 3-2 ballgame, Tampa Bay's ninth-ranked prospect Justin Williams belted the first pitch of the at-bat to the mound. The right-hander was unable to get his glove up in time and the ball struck him on the right side of his head. The crowd of 10,137 was immediately silenced as Ravin stumbled to the side of the mound and went down to the ground.

Video: Gwinnett's Ravin hit in head with line drive

Ravin remained conscious but spent the next couple of minutes hunched over, being tended to by the training staff with teammates nearby. He eventually stood up under his own power with a towel compressed on his face and was loaded into a cart with Stripers trainer Nick Jensen. He was taken for testing at a nearby hospital in Durham.

Gwinnett had no immediate update on his condition.

Ravin is 0-2 this season, but has not allowed an earned run over his past 18 2/3 innings. The California native has converted four of his five save opportunities this season, amassing 30 strikeouts, nine walks and a 1.07 WHIP.

Evan Phillips took over for Ravin and retired the next three batters to preserve the 3-2 victory. Braves No. 6 prospect Kolby Allard picked up his fifth win of the season after allowing two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.