Hall, Wentz take home top SAL honors

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Eric Krupa, President of the South Atlantic League, announced the selection of the 2017 Annual All-Star Team. The All-Star Team was voted on by the 14 South Atlantic League Team's Field Managers, General Managers, Sports Writers and Broadcasters for a total of 56 votes.

The Annual All-Star Team was highlighted by the selections for Most Outstanding Pitcher, Most Outstanding Major League Prospect and Most Valuable Player. Joey Wentz of the Rome Braves was selected as the Most Outstanding Pitcher. Wentz has an 8-3 record and an ERA of 2.70 over 126 2/3 innings in 25 games. Estevan Florial from the Charleston RiverDogs was named the Most Outstanding Major League Prospect. Darick Hall of the Lakewood BlueClaws was chosen as the Most Valuable Player. Hall is leading the league in home runs (27), RBIs (96), slugging percentage (.533), extra-base hits (56) and total bases (227).

Darren Fenster of the Greenville Drive has been selected as Manager of the 2017 Annual All-Star Team. Rome pitching coach Dan Meyer was chosen to be the Coach of the 2017 Annual All-Star team. The Asheville Tourists, Hagerstown Suns, Lakewood BlueClaws and Rome Braves each had two players named to the Annual All-Star Team. Asheville provided Jose Gomez (shortstop) and Willie Abreu (outfielder), Hagerstown contributed Jake Noll (second base) and Daniel Johnson (outfielder), Lakewood supplied Will Hibbs (relief pitcher) and Darick Hall (first base and Most Valuable Player) and Rome provided Bryse Wilson (right-handed pitcher) and Joey Wentz (left-handed pitcher and Most Outstanding Pitcher). The Charleston RiverDogs, Delmarva Shorebirds, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Greenville Drive, Kannapolis Intimidators, and Lexington Legends each placed one player on the team. Charleston's Estevan Florial (outfielder and Most Outstanding MLB Prospect), Delmarva's Jake Ring (utility outfielder), Greensboro's James Nelson (utility infielder), Greenville's Roldani Baldwin (catcher), Kannapolis' Micker Adolfo (designated hitter), and Lexington's Emmanuel Rivera complete the 2017 All-Star lineup.