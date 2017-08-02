Loopstok enjoys career night for Hillcats

The Indians' infield prospect collected four extra-base hits, falling a single shy of the cycle, and drove in a career-high six runs to power Class A Advanced Lynchburg to a 9-2 win over Potomac on Tuesday night at Pfitzner Stadium.

A new month might be just what Sicnarf Loopstok needed to get back on track.

Loopstok, who drove in three runs once in his previous 247 Minor League games, entered the contest on a 2-for-22 slide and hit .191 in 26 July games. He closed out the month as a pinch-hitter and lined out to the end the Hillcats' 5-2 loss to the P-Nats on Monday.

"Coming in struggling the way I was, this [feels good]," the Western Oklahoma State College product said. "OK, this is me. It's what I'm supposed to do every day. I'm going to keep grinding. I'm going to come back tomorrow and try to do it again."

While riding the bench for most Monday's game, Loopstok took time to assess the struggles he endured throughout the month and realized getting back into a routine was in order.

"Sometimes, you get tired these days and you get off your routine and it puts you in a bad situation," the native of Aruba said. "Looking at my at-bats from the previous month, I was trying to figure out what was wrong. I'm glad that everything worked out."

Facing Taylor Guilbeau (2-3) with one on in the first inning, Loopstok belted his 14th homer -- and first since July 12 -- to stretch Lynchburg's lead to 3-0. With one out and the bases loaded in the third, the 24-year-old lined a double to right field to score Sam Haggerty and Willi Castro and make it a 5-2 game.

Loopstok posted his second double with two out in the fifth off Mariano Rivera and realized that he turned a corner.

"When I got my second double, it became [a special night]," he said. "I was just trying to hit the ball hard. I had to keep the same mind-set."

The 2013 13th-round pick stepped in against Tommy Peterson with two out in the seventh and lined a triple to center, scoring Castro and Gavin Collins.

Looking to complete the cycle with two out and two on in the ninth, Loopstok was intentionally walked.

"It was disappointing, of course" he said. "We were up, 9-2. I didn't expect [reliever Ronald Pena] was going to walk me right there. In that situation, I wasn't expecting it."

Aaron Civale (6-2) gave up two runs and eight hits with four strikeouts over seven innings for the Hillcats.

Ian Sagdal hit a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, for Potomac.