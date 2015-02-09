Tucker stays hot for scorching Grizzlies

The second-ranked Astros prospect posted his second straight three-hit game and scored twice to lead Triple-A Fresno to a 5-3 victory over Round Rock on Tuesday at Dell Diamond.

Gameday box score

The 21-year-old extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he's batting .487 (19-for-31) with five three-hit performances. The Grizzlies have won seven of those games and boast the best record in Triple-A baseball at 44-27. Tucker has raised his batting average 32 points to .301 during the streak.

After Astros No. 20 prospect Myles Straw got the game started with a ground ball single to center field, Tucker laced a 1-2 pitch from right-hander Deolis Guerra into right for a base hit. Straw tried to take third but was thrown out by Scott Heineman.

MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect stepped in again in the third and turned around a fastball from southpaw Jeff Springs (0-1), lining into center for a two-out single. Two innings later, Tucker fell behind, 1-2, against lefty Brandon Mann but battled back to work a six-pitch leadoff walk. He scored when 23rd-ranked Garrett Stubbs walked with the bases loaded.

After flying out to left to end the sixth, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 Draft hammered 1-1 pitch from left-hander Brady Feigl to left for his 22nd double of the season. He capped Fresno's scoring when Pacific Coast League RBI leader AJ Reed bounced into a fielder's choice.

MiLB include

Tucker boosted his June slash line to .385/.425/.600 and is third in the PCL in doubles and runs scored (52). He's also tied for third with 54 RBIs and ranks fourth with 80 hits.

Antonio Nunez contributed a two-out, two-run double in the fourth out of the ninth spot in the Grizzlies lineup. Starter Brock Dykxhoorn (2-0) remained unbeaten after allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings. Brendan McCurry locked down his eighth save, despite yielding a run on two hits in the ninth.

Heineman had two hits and scored a run for Round Rock.