Astros promote No. 4 prospect Fisher

Fisher, a 23-year-old slugging outfielder with Triple-A Fresno, is set to join Houston later today after MLB.com's Brian McTaggart confirmed the move Wednesday morning. The team has not yet announced the promotion or a corresponding move.

A newspaper in Fisher's hometown of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, said Fisher received the news on Tuesday night, according to the right fielder's father.

Fisher, ranked by MLB.com as the No. 72 prospect in baseball, is hitting .362 with 13 homers over his past 42 games. With George Springer and Josh Reddick both performing well in Houston's outfield, the move would seem to indicate some competition for Norichika Aoki at a corner outfield spot. Aoki, 35, is batting .273 with one homer and 11 RBIs this year.

The promotion comes a day after Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow hinted a move was on the horizon.

"To me, Derek Fisher is ready," Luhnow told MLB.com's Christian Boutwell.

The 2014 first-round pick is in the midst of a huge season at Triple-A, where he's batting .335 with 16 homers, 45 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 60 Pacific Coast League games. Fisher had 22 homers last season, although he finished hitting .255.

This year's rise in production has been hard to ignore -- the lefty-swinging outfielder leads the PCL in total bases (149), ranks third in homers and stolen bases, fifth in RBIs and hits (82) and sixth in runs (42).

Fisher was drafted out of Virginia and was an non-roster invitee to Astros Spring Training earlier this year, where he went 13-for-28 (.310) with two homers and 13 RBIs in 28 games. He was a Texas League All-Star last season with Double-A Corpus Christi and was named an MiLB.com Astros Organization All-Star in 2015. The outfielder also was named the PCL's Player of the Week earlier this month on June 4.

In 354 career Minor League games, Fisher is batting .283 with 61 homers and 226 RBIs. He hit .275 with 22 homers and 87 RBIs across two levels in 2015, his first full season, before batting .255 with 21 homers and 76 RBIs last year.