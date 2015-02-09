Grizzlies' Tucker goes yard twice

Two nights after reaching base five times , the Astros ' second-ranked prospect showcased his power, walloping two homers in Triple-A Fresno's 12-11, 11-inning win over Albuquerque on Wednesday at Isotopes Park.

Tucker deposited a 1-1 offering from starter Brett Oberholtzer in the right-center field bleachers in the first inning to give the Grizzles a quick 1-0 lead.

The left-handed hitter ambushed Oberholtzer's first pitch in the top of the second, again clearing the fence in right-center to score Drew Ferguson and make it 5-1.

Tucker is roughly two months into his first season at the Triple-A level and boasts a .276/.355/.438 slash line. The 2015 first-round pick batted .274 with an .874 OPS and posted career highs with 25 homers and 90 RBIs between Class A Advanced Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi last season.

"One of the things I'm focusing on this season is not to give up at-bats," Tucker said on Monday. "I'm learning the league and trying to be as disciplined as I can be. I want to get into counts where I make the pitchers feel like they need to come to me with a strike or face the option of walking me. I want to do what I want in the at-bat instead of letting him dictate things."

Tucker joined the Grizzlies after an impressive Spring Training with the Major League club, .409 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 44 Grapefruit League at-bats. MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect has been streaky in the Pacific Coast League, especially this month, when his average climbed to .299 on May 9, then dropped 29 points over the next 2 1/2 weeks.

"I'm seeing guys I haven't seen before," he said. "They have better stuff, better control, and it's something I need to continue to adjust to. [The pitchers] are a little more deceptive and get you to chase."

Alejandro Garcia and Tyler White delivered RBI singles in a three-run 10th that put Fresno on top, but Albuquerque's Jan Vazquez thumped a two-run homer and Josh Fuentes tied it with a solo shot to right, both off Jacob Dorris.

Garcia plated the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the 11th and Dorris (2-0) slammed the door with a strikeout and a game-ending double play.

Jon Kemmer went 4-for-6, fell a triple shy of the cycle, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Grizzlies, who got three hits from Eduardo de Oleo.

Fuentes, Rockies No. 10 prospect Tom Murphy and Raimel Tapia had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Isotopes. Sixth-ranked Garrett Hampson reached base four times and scored three runs out of the leadoff spot.