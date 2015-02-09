Straw continues to rake for Corpus Christi

The Astros' No. 20 prospect demonstrated that again on Saturday, going 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored in Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-2 win over Tulsa at Whataburger Field. It's his second five-hit game this season, with the center fielder also going 5-for-5 on April 21 against Frisco.

Texas League pitchers have not been able to figure out Myles Straw this season.

After leading off the first, third and seventh innings with singles, the 2015 12th-round pick roped a double to right field in the seventh and capped his night by driving a ball down the first base line for another double. The five-hit performance raised his average 19 points to .362, which ranks second in the league behind teammate Randy Cesar, who sits at .367.

The California native also is also third in the league with a .459 on-base percentage -- trailing Tulsa's Connor Joe (.464) and teammate Taylor Jones (.460) -- and ranks second with 30 walks and 34 runs scored. He broke out of a mini-slump, hitting .211 with one RBI in his previous six games.

Straw also swiped a pair of bases, pushing his total to a Minor League-leading 31, eight more than anyone else.

Alex De Goti hit a three-run homer and Cesar was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Hooks.