Straw continues to rake for Corpus Christi
Astros No. 20 prospect records second five-hit game of season
By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | May 26, 2018 10:24 PM ET
Texas League pitchers have not been able to figure out Myles Straw this season.
The Astros' No. 20 prospect demonstrated that again on Saturday, going 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored in Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-2 win over Tulsa at Whataburger Field. It's his second five-hit game this season, with the center fielder also going 5-for-5 on April 21 against Frisco.
After leading off the first, third and seventh innings with singles, the 2015 12th-round pick roped a double to right field in the seventh and capped his night by driving a ball down the first base line for another double. The five-hit performance raised his average 19 points to .362, which ranks second in the league behind teammate Randy Cesar, who sits at .367.
Video: Hooks' Straw doubles for five hit
The California native also is also third in the league with a .459 on-base percentage -- trailing Tulsa's Connor Joe (.464) and teammate Taylor Jones (.460) -- and ranks second with 30 walks and 34 runs scored. He broke out of a mini-slump, hitting .211 with one RBI in his previous six games.
Straw also swiped a pair of bases, pushing his total to a Minor League-leading 31, eight more than anyone else.
Alex De Goti hit a three-run homer and Cesar was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Hooks.
Josh Horton is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @joshhortonMiLB