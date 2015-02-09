Grizzlies' Thornton takes no-no into eighth

The Astros prospect took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and matched the longest outing of his career as Triple-A Fresno shut down Round Rock, 6-1, at Dell Diamond.

Well, Trent Thornton didn't have to dream it. That was his Saturday.

Imagine your parents are in town to watch you pitch, your alma mater just won a game in the College World Series and you're working on a no-hitter.

Gameday box score

"Yeah, that would have been pretty neat," Thornton said about his near-no-hitter in the backdrop of the University of North Carolina's 8-6 win against Oregon State at the College World Series.

"We had it on the clubhouse before the game," said Thornton, who was selected out of UNC in the fifth round of the 2015 Draft. "We were all watching it, me, [catcher Tim Federowicz], [left-hander] Kent Emanuel ."

Having his parents make the trip from Charlotte was a bonus.

"Yeah, that was pretty special, especially because they came to one of my starts in Albuquerque last year that was one of my worst starts of the year. So at least I got to redeem myself," he said.

This season has been all about redemption for Thornton, and Saturday was the pinnacle.

The Pittsburgh native did not allow a baserunner through five innings before he walked Major League veteran Tony Sanchez to start the sixth. He issued another free pass to Tommy Joseph in the seventh and, after recording two quick outs in the eighth, gave up a single to right field to Nick Noonan.

He wasn't reallty focused on the no-hitter, and in keeping with tradition, teammates were not about to let him know.

"In the back of my mind, I kind of knew," he said. "But in the [eighth] after I got out Sanchez, the catcher, he ran past me on the mound and said, 'Man, you're dominant tonight.'

"And then Noonan got the single," he said with a laugh.

Thornton (5-4) was efficient, needing 102 pitches -- 65 strikes -- to tame an Express lineup that included eight players who've spent time in the Major Leagues, including rehabbing Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus. Andrus was 0-for-4.

The right-hander registered just three strikeouts and got them early, fanning two in the second and one in the third. He induced six ground balls and nine flyouts, unusual for a pitcher known for his ability to keep the ball on the ground.

He gave credit to fellow UNC alum Federowicz for guiding him Saturday, noting that his offspeed stuff wasn't hitting the spots and that only his fastball was working.

Command has been a constant for Thornton, however, even as he battled through a difficult 2017. After going 9-6 with a 5.21 ERA across two levels last season, the 24-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.88 in 12 games, including 11 starts, for the Grizzlies. He's walked only 15 while striking out 61 over 65 2/3 innings.

Thornton also gave Federowicz and veteran backstop Garrett Stubbs credit for getting him back on track this season.

"I would say [the success is a credit to] more of my focus," he said. "Having [Federowicz] and Garrett up here and what they bring to the game is important. Fed's knowledge helped me in the game tonight."

MiLB include

Fresno gave Thornton plenty of support, thanks to Astros No. 20 prospect Myles Straw, who fell a homer shy of the cycle, stole his Minor League-leading 36th base, scored twice and drove in a run in his Triple-A debut. Second-ranked Kyle Tucker doubled, walked and drove in two runs, while Jack Mayfield clubbed his eighth homer.

The Express scored their only run in the ninth against Buddy Boshers. Rangers No. 2 prospect Willie Calhoun singled with one out, Joseph doubled and Drew Robinson delivered an RBI single.