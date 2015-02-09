Martin, Adcock combine to one-hit Keys

That was the message echoed by Corbin Martin and Brett Adcock after the two combined on a one-hitter, totaling 14 strikeouts, as Class A Advanced Buies Creek blanked Frederick, 4-0, on Friday night at Jim Perry Stadium.

"I've been putting in a lot of work and trying to improve on something every week and just trust my stuff," Martin said. "When I go out there I can't be scared. I have to be confident that I'm better than every hitter."

Martin (2-0), the Astros' No. 10 prospect got the start and set down the first seven hitters before giving up a single to Jake Ring in the third inning. Ring was erased on a double play and Martin allowed just one other baserunner, issuing a leadoff walk in the fifth to Orioles No. 30 prospect Randolph Gassaway. He fanned five.

The right-hander has not surrendered an earned run over 19 innings in four games this season.

"From the start I could see that their hitters were being very agressive so it allowed me to throw offspeed pitches early in the count and get weak contact," said Martin, who leads the Carolina League with a 0.58 WHIP and .065 average against. "And that was the goal tonight, to get weak contact and trust the guys behind me to make plays and they did."

The Astros offense backed Martin up early with two runs in the first. Josh Rojas doubled in Luis Payano with a fly ball to right field, and then Rojas came in to score on a single to left by Chas McCormick.

"Being the home team tonight it all starts on the mound," the Texas A&M product said. "You want to have a quick first inning to set the tone and when your hitters give you a lead you have to take advantage of that."

Adcock took the ball from Martin and picked up his first save of the season after striking out a career-high nine and walking one over the final four frames. After an error by first baseman Josh Rojas to start the sixth, the Astros' 22nd-ranked prospect retired 12 of the last 13 batters.

"Corbin really set the table for me tonight," the southpaw said, who gave up six hits and three earned runs entering Friday's action. "He was going right at guys and missing bats and not making mistakes. For me, you get to see where they're missing and it gives you an advantage to know where to attack. He did a great job of exposing the weaknesses of their hitters tonight and I was able to capitalize on it.

"I struggled a little bit out of the gate this season, but I'm finally getting my sense of confidence. My plan tonight was just to attack the zone and trust all my pitches."

Martin took notice of his teammate's dominance.

"It was almost not fair the way Brett was throwing tonight," the 22-year-old said. "That's the best I've ever seen him."

Rojas and McCormick delivered again with RBI-hits to account for all of Buies Creek's scoring.

Brian Gonzalez (0-2) got the loss for Frederick after surrendering three runs, two earned, on six hits with two walks and a strikeout over six innings.