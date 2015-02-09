Cesar extends hit streak to 42 games

The Astros prospect, who has hit safely in 42 consecutive games, singled in his first at-bat in the first inning to squelch any drama immediately. He went 3-for-4 in Corpus Christi's 2-0 loss to Arkansas on Thursday at Dickey Stephens Park.

"It's the longest [streak] I've seen in person," Corpus Christi hitting coach Troy Snitker told MiLB.com on June 21 after Cesar took sole possession of the Texas League record by passing Bobby Trevino's 37-game run for the El Paso Sun Kings in 1969. "It's been really impressive over such a long period of time. A lot of things have happened. He's battled multiple injuries, gone down to the wire multiple times.

"He also started off the year as kind of maybe the guy teams are not going to target as far as a guy pitchers are going to stay away from, and now he's the guy they say, 'We're not going to have him beat us.'"

Cesar established himself as a Texas League All-Star after putting up eye-popping numbers. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native leads the league in batting average (.360) and stands third in slugging percentage (.554) and OPS (.950). He's set career highs in homers (nine) and tied his personal best for extra-base hits in a season (30) over just 64 games with the Hooks.

Since starting his streak on May 8, Cesar has hit .391 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 30 RBIs.

A different approach led to more success this season.

"More maturity, more just making some minor adjustments in his swing, another is learning the strike zone, more reps for recognizing pitches, and he's older and strong and kind of more mature," Snitker said.

After Arkansas starter Anthony Misiewicz, Seattle's No. 18 prospect, twirled four scoreless innings, Spencer Herrmann (4-4) earned the win with three hitless innings. Eighth-ranked Art Warren struck out two in a clean eighth and No. 9 Matt Festa earned his ninth save by closing the door in the ninth.