Tucker turning things around for Hooks

The Astros' top prospect went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs on Friday as Double-A Corpus Christi defeated Frisco, 9-3, at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Video: Corpus Christi's Tucker rips a two-run double

Tucker put together his second three-hit game since joining the Hooks on May 30. After grounding out to second base in the first inning, MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect smacked a two-run double to right field in the third. He led off the fifth with a single to right before coming around to score on a single by Jason Martin.

Tucker struck out looking to end the top of the sixth, then drove in another run with a double to left in the eighth.

Gameday box score

The 20-year-old outfielder bounced back from an 0-for-5 night on Thursday to get his average back up to .258. After batting .196 in 24 games in August, including a 6-for-48 (.125) stretch from Aug. 1-16, his average with Corpus Christi had slipped 30 points to .252 by the end of the month.

Despite the rough month, Tucker's time in the Texas League has brought its share of positives. He ranks third on the Hooks with an .817 OPS and is tied for third with 14 homers in 68 contests. The fifth overall pick in the 2015 Draft has committed just one error in the outfield at Double-A and has stolen eight bases in 12 tries.

In 116 games between Corpus Christi and Class A Advanced Buis Creek, Tucker sports a .270/.345/.518 line with a career-high 23 homers, 86 RBIs and 32 doubles.

MiLB include

Rehabbing Astros shortstop Carlos Correa doubled and drove in a run for the Hooks. Antonio Nunez plated two with a triple, while Max Stassi and Martin each contributed an RBI.

Reliever Nick Hernandez (1-2) walked one and fanned three over 2 2/3 hitless innings to pick up the win. Brock Dykxhoorn earned his first save after scattering four hits and striking out two over the final three frames.

• Get tickets to a Hooks game

RoughRiders starter Richelson Pena (2-3) surrendered five runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning six over six innings.

Luke Tendler led Frisco's offense with a double and three RBIs.