Alvarez leads Hooks with homer, three RBIs

It was his first action after missing more than a month following a collision with teammate Randy Cesar on May 6.

Less than 24 hours after having two homers erased due to a canceled game, the Astros' No. 4 prospect belted a two-run shot and added an RBI single as Double-A Corpus Christi rallied for an 8-6 win over San Antonio at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Alvarez had gone deep twice in the first five innings on Saturday night before rain forced the game to be halted.

A fight against Mother Nature is generally a losing cause, but that didn't stop Yordan Alvarez from doing his best to strike back on Sunday afternoon.

Alvarez struck out in the first inning and grounded out in the fourth. With an 11-game hitting streak on the line, MLB.com's No. 74 overall prospect turned around a 3-2 deficit in the sixth with a two-run blast to right field and added an RBI single to center to cap the Hooks' four-run seventh. He batted with the bases loaded in the eighth but grounded out to second to end the inning.

The 20-year-old has officially gone deep three times in his last six games -- five, if Saturday night's pair of two-run homers had not been washed away. With two hits on Sunday, he's batting .360 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBIs during a career-best 12-game hitting streak that predates his time on the disabled list. The Cuba native has a .304/.375/.563 slash line with 15 extra-base hits, including seven homers, and 29 RBIs in 28 games.

Signed by the Dodgers in 2016 and traded to the Astros three weeks later for reliever Josh Fields, Alvarez batted .304/.379/.481 with 32 extra-base hits and 69 RBIs last year in 90 games with Class A Quad Cities and Class A Advanced Buies Creek. Promoted to Double-A to begin 2018, he was hitting .299 before suffering a left arm injury in the collision with Cesar. He was sidelined for 10 days before the Hooks officially placed him on the disabled list on May 16.

Cesar has not played since Thursday when he extended his hitting streak to 35 games, two shy of the Texas League record.

Astros No. 6 prospect Cionel Perez started for Corpus Christi and gave up two runs on five hits in four innings, striking out six without walking a batter. Riley Ferrell (2-2) -- the club's 19th-ranked prospect -- fanned four over 2 1/3 hitless innings to pick up the win.

Ty France homered and drove in three runs for San Antonio. Webster Rivas chipped in with three hits, including a solo shot.

Missions starter Jerry Keel surrendered four runs, five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Rowan Wick (2-4) retired two batters in the eighth and was charged with two runs.

The Missions and Hooks face off Monday to determine the Texas League South Division first-half champion.