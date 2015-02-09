Astros' Alvarez rockets to Triple-A

MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect was officially promoted from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Fresno on Friday. The Astros slugger had earlier been named to the World team for the 2018 Futures Game, marking the second time in as many years that he has participated in the prospect showcase.

The Astros' No. 3 prospect earned the move after hitting .325/.389/.615 with 12 homers, 13 doubles and 46 RBIs in 43 games in the Texas League. He departs Corpus Christi on a torrid streak, with a .371/.418/.742 line and six homers in his last 16 games dating back to June 17. That was the date he returned to the Hooks lineup after a hand injury placed him on the disabled list for five weeks in May and June.

Video: Alvarez slugs leadoff dinger for Hooks

Listed at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, the left-handed-hitting slugger has the size to provide big-time power at the plate. His .615 slugging percentage is third-highest among Double-A hitters with at least 190 plate appearances this season while his .290 isolated slugging percentage places second. Alvarez's dozen homers already match his season total from 2017 between Class A Quad Cities and Class A Advanced Buies Creek in 201 fewer plate appearances.

The 21-year-old has primarily played left field this season, but each of his last four starts in the field with Corpus Christi came at first base. Because of his size and lackluster arm, first base may indeed be in Alvarez's future, but might not happen immediately with Fresno, who has AJ Reed locked into that spot after he was optioned back to the Pacific Coast League on Tuesday. The Grizzlies outfield is also particularly loaded with Kyle Tucker, Derek Fisher, Myles Straw and Jon Kemmer already on the Triple-A roster.