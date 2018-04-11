Paul buys minority stake in Winston-Salem

Paul, who is finishing up his first regular season as a member of the Houston Rockets, purchased an ownership stake in the Carolina League's Winston-Salem Dash, the team announced via a videoboard message at BB&T Ballpark.

Chris Paul will always be a North Carolina sports legend for his exploits on the hardwood, but the NBA star further engrained himself in the sports fabric of his home state on Tuesday.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to become involved with a successful organization that has a positive impact on the community," Paul said. "What could be more fun than being part owner of a Minor League baseball team in your hometown?"

A Winston-Salem native and All-American at Wake Forest who was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball at West Forsyth High School in nearby Clemmons, Paul maintains close ties to the local community through his Chris Paul Family Foundation. That entity partners with The Winston-Salem Foundation to provide resources for community development and annually awards two scholarships to a Forsyth County high school student.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Paul into the Winston-Salem Dash ownership group," Dash managing partner Billy Prim said. "He has used his incredible success on the basketball court as a platform to create the CP3 Foundation and has done amazing work in our community. Our organizational goals of providing affordable family entertainment align perfectly with the objectives of the CP3 Foundation."

A lifelong baseball fan, the 32-year-old Paul has served as president of the NBA Players Association since 2013 in addition to his achievements on the court and charitable endeavors.