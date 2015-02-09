Park steals Game 3 victory for Thunder

The Yankees infield prospect took off from third base with two outs in the seventh inning and stole home to give Trenton a 2-1 win over Bowie in Game 3 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Thursday at Prince George's Stadium. The Thunder lead the best-of-5 series, 2-1.

In an instant, all of Hoy Jun Park's postseason struggles vanished.

Video: Trenton's Park steals home

Park struggled in the first two games of the series, committing three errors while going 1-for-5 at the plate. However, his theft put Trenton on the brink of their fourth EL title.

The 23-year-old won a seven-pitch battle with Orioles No. 20 prospect Alex Wells by punching a single to left field leading off the seventh. Chris Gittens and Isiah Gilliam followed up knocks, loading the bases with nobody out.

Wells struck out Kyle Holder and Angel Aguilar and got ahead of Brian Navarreto, 1-2, when Park sprinted for the plate and scored without a throw.

Fifth-ranked Yankees prospect Clarke Schmidt started for Trenton and allowed a run on two hits and a walk while matching a career-high with nine punchouts over 4 2/3 frames. No. 20 prospect Michael King (1-0) worked around a hit and a pair of walks the rest of the way, striking out five.

Gittens opened the scoring with a solo blast in the second, but Cedric Mullins tied it with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

Wells (0-1) yielded two runs on six hits with eight punchouts over seven frames.

Game 4 of the series will be at 7 p.m. ET on Friday in Bowie.