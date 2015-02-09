Ynoa posts seven zeros for Stripers

Atlanta's No. 11 prospect scattered two hits over a season-high seven frames to help Triple-A Gwinnett shut out Durham, 7-0, at Coolray Field on Sunday. He didn't issue a walk and struck out four.

Huascar Ynoa will go into the All-Star Break with his head held high.

Video: Stripers' Ynoa finishes on fourth K

Ynoa (2-2) retired the first five batters of the game before allowing a two-out single to Anthony Bemboom in the second inning. A single by Emilio Bonifacio in the third was the last baserunner garnered against the 21-year-old righty, who sat down the final 13 hitters he faced to complete his outing.

The seven innings matched Ynoa's career high, most recently achieved last July 22 for Class A Rome against Charleston. He allowed an earned run over six hits while whiffing six to earn the victory.

Gameday box score

The Dominican Republic native started the season with Class A Advanced Florida before being called up to Double-A Mississippi on April 19. After six appearances with the Braves, the 6-foot-3 right-hander was promoted to the Stripers on June 15. In 18 outings overall, Ynoa has posted a 3-5 record with a 4.87 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Travis Demeritte, who will participate in the 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday, homered twice, drove in four runs and scored three times to lead the Stripers' offense. It marked his first multi-homer game in Triple-A and his 11th overall.

"I have been missing some pitches and wanted to just relax and see the ball well," the left fielder said. "I wasn't thinking about it, but I got a little momentum heading into the Home Run Derby."

Adam Duvall added a three-run shot in the eighth for Gwinnett.