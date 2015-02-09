Anderson posts six zeros for M-Braves

Facing Mobile for the second time in April, MLB.com's 30th-ranked prospect allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in Double-A Mississippi's 6-0 win over Mobile on Sunday.

Ian Anderson's first time seeing an opposing team more than once in 2019 yielded his best effort of the season.

Video: Mississippi's Anderson notches eighth K

Anderson allowed singles to Angels No. 23 prospect Jack Kruger in the first inning and Connor Justus in the fifth and walked Brendon Sanger and Justus back-to-back in the second, the only baserunners who reached against the Braves' No. 3 prospect. He struck out the side in the fourth and fanned at least one BayBear in each of his frames.

The 24-year-old righty came into the game with a 4.76 ERA after giving up six earned runs and five walks over four innings in a home loss to Montgomery last Tuesday. Anderson issued 13 walks over his first 17 frames before Sunday's effort, which lowered his ERA to 3.52.

Gameday box score

The New York native's first start against Mobile on April 11 wasn't nearly as strong. Anderson gave up three runs -- two earned -- with a season-low four punchouts over 4 1/3 innings. He threw 57 of his 93 pitches for strikes this time, reaching a three-ball count on seven of the 22 batters he faced.

It was the first time the 6-foot-3 Anderson pitched at least five innings in a start this season, something he accomplished 17 times in his 24 starts last season between Double-A Mississippi and Class A Advanced Florida. He registered a 2.52 ERA with 118 strikeouts and 40 walks over 20 starts spanning 100 innings in 2018 for the Fire Frogs. That earned him a callup to the Southern League on Aug. 8, where he sported a 2.33 ERA in four starts to close out the year.

Ray-Patrick Didder, Atlanta's No. 30 prospect, homered twice for Mississippi, the first multi-homer effort of his professional career. Fourth-ranked Cristian Pache went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Luis Madero, Los Angeles' No. 21 prospect, allowed five earned runs on five hits in five innings in the start for Mobile.