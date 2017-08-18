I-Cubs avoid perfecto, prove stingy in sweep

Williams Perez's complete-game shutout was his first since May 6, 2016 with Triple-A Gwinnett. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | August 18, 2017 2:14 AM ET

The Iowa Cubs took the field at Principal Park as the home team and the road team Thursday. They came away winners both times. John Andreoli ended a perfect-game bid by Colorado Springs' Angel Ventura with a walk-off homer in the seventh inning to lift Iowa to a 1-0 win in the opener. Jen-Ho Tseng scattered two hits and four walks over six innings in that game. In the nightcap, Williams Perez went the distance, surrendering two hits and two walks with five punchouts in Iowa's 6-0 victory.

Tyler Maun is a contributor to MiLB.com.

