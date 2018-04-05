Flaherty heads back to Memphis

Jack Flaherty fanned nine over five innings in his first start of the year for St. Louis. (Roger Cotton/Memphis Redbirds)

By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | April 4, 2018 6:38 PM ET

After a notable fill-in start, St. Louis sent its No. 2 prospect Jack Flaherty down to Triple-A Memphis for the start of the Minor League season. The right-hander allowed one run while striking out a career-high nine batters over five innings in the Cardinals' 5-4 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday. Ahead of Adam Wainwright's expected activation from the 10-day disabled list, Flaherty was returned to the Redbirds.

Offseason MiLB includeFor the time being, Flaherty will spearhead a formidable Memphis starting rotation along with two other Cardinals Top 30 prospects, Dakota Hudson (No. 6) and Austin Gomber (No. 14). MLB.com's No. 38 prospect broke out last season, going 14-4 with a 2.18 ERA over the highest two rungs of the Minors. Flaherty was named an MiLB.com organization All-Star, a Texas League postseason All-Star and a Futures Game selection. He went 0-2 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts as a September callup for St. Louis in 2017. Video: The Redbirds' Flaherty records his ninth strikeout Cardinals No. 5 prospect Harrison Bader was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday after infielder Jedd Gyorko was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

