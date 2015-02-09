BayBears' Jones homers on three-hit night

The Angels' No. 4 prospect reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with a homer, walk, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored, to help lift Double-A Mobile past Mississippi, 5-3, at Trustmark Park.

Jahmai Jones did something on Wednesday that he hadn't done through 58 games this season.

The 21-year-old turned in his fourth multi-hit effort of the season and first since May 22, when he singled twice against Biloxi. He bumped his slash line to .186/.256/.259 with 19 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

On Wednesday, Jones walked on five pitches against 10th-ranked Braves prospect Joey Wentz in the opening frame. He was stranded after Wentz escaped by retiring No. 12 Angels prospect Brandon Sandoval and 23rd-ranked Jack Kruger on nine pitches.

The 2015 second-rounder stepped in against the left-hander again leading off the fourth and jumped ahead, 2-1, before sending a slow roller to second base that he legged out for a single. After Sandoval flied to left, Kruger plated Jones and opened the scoring with a two-run blast to left-center field.

An inning later, Jones came to the dish with a pair of runners in scoring position and one out. Seeing Wentz for a third time, he took the first pitch low before turning on a heater and launching it beyond the fence in left to give Mobile a 5-1 advantage. It was his second homer of the season and first since May 7.

The Georgia native led off the eighth against reliever Jonathan Aro. After falling into an 0-2 hole, Jones fouled off a couple of pitches before lining the fifth the other way to right for a base hit. He was erased three pitches later when Sandoval grounded into a fielder's choice.

Braves No. 5 prospect Drew Waters knocked in two of Mississippi's runs with a double in the fifth. Top prospect Cristian Pache doubled and scored a run.