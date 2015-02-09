Marvel leads Tribe's shutout of Syracuse

Six days after putting up six scoreless innings against the Mets, the Pittsburgh prospect was at it again, hurling six frames while striking out seven and working around a hit and four walks as the Triple-A Indians shut out host Syracuse, 1-0, at NBT Bank Stadium.

Marvel took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Ruben Tejada singled to right field with one out for the Mets' only hit of the game. It followed a walk to Danny Espinosa and put runners on the corners. The righty whiffed Travis Taijeron and induced a groundout from Arismendy Alcantara to end the threat and his outing.

On July 18, Marvel retired the final 11 Mets batters he faced, finishing with nine K's while allowing one hit and a walk with two hit batters in a 9-1 Indians victory.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander has a 1.90 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings since being promoted to the International League on July 1. For Double-A Altoona, Marvel held opponents to a .228 average while posting a 3.16 ERA and 82 K's over 99 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Montana DuRapau fanned three over two perfect innings of relief to earn the hold. Righty Dovydas Neverauskas picked up the save by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

The lone run of the game came in the seventh. With second-ranked Bucs prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes on third and fifth-ranked prospect Kevin Kramer at the plate, lefty Ryan O'Rourke was called for a balk, scoring Hayes.

Mets starter Chris Mazza was perfect through five before Hunter Owen singled to left to lead off the sixth for Indianapolis.