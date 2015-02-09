Kelenic keeps roasting for Modesto

Seattle's No. 2 prospect went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk in Class A Advanced Modesto's 4-2 win over Visalia on Sunday night at John Thurman Field.

Jarred Kelenic has had a pretty easy time so far in the California League.

Video: Nuts' Kelenic launches solo dinger to right-center

With one out in the third inning, Kelenic pulverized an 0-1 pitch from Rawhide righty Jeff Bain over the high wall in right-center field for a solo homer, his second in his four games since he was promoted from the South Atlantic League. He also parked one in his Nuts debut Thursday against Visalia.

MLB.com's 42nd-ranked prospect singled in the first off Bain and drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth against righty reliever Ryan Fritze. The 2018 first-round pick of the New York Mets, who was traded to the Mariners last offseason, hadn't come to the plate with the bases loaded all season until he drew the free pass in the sixth.

Gameday box score

Kelenic, 19, has hit safely in all four games with Modesto, sporting a .375 average (6-for-16) with four RBIs, a double, a walk and a 1.225 OPS.

Modesto starter Ian McKinney (3-3) scattered seven hits over six scoreless frames. He struck out four and walked two.