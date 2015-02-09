Kelenic's extra-base effort powers Nuts

In his second game off of his second IL stint this season, Jarred Kelenic was seeing double(s).

Kelenic was placed on the injured list on July 17, two days after he hurt his left ankle while running out a double in the sixth inning of an eventual 10-6, 15-inning loss to Inland Empire. He was promptly removed from that game. The 20-year-old was activated from the IL on Tuesday and returned to action that night, going 0-for-3 with a walk in a 6-1 win over the Ports. It was Kelenic's second trip to the IL this season -- he missed two weeks in June with a right wrist injury.

Last year's sixth overall pick by the Mets has notched 24 mutli-hit performances this season. Wednesday marked his sixth with at least three knocks. It was also the first time in Kelenic's career he collected three extra-base hits in a game. In his first full Minor League season, Kelenicnow has 43 extra-base hits over 82 games between Class A West Virginia and Modesto.

Against the Ports, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound outfielder went the other way with a 2-1 offering from Oakland's No. 27 prospect Brady Feigl in the opening frame, punching a ground ball into left. Kelenic's 55-grade speed was on display as he motored into second to set the Nuts up with a runner in scoring position and one out. However, a groundout and a strikeout ended the threat and stranded him on the basepaths.

MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect faced the right-hander again two innings later -- this time with Joseph Rosa on first and nobody out. After taking a ball in the dirt, Kelenic hammered a drive to the gap in right-center to give Modesto a pair in scoring position. Joe Rizzo -- 22nd-ranked prospect -- brought home Rosa with an RBI groundout to short before No. 27 ranked Keegan McGovern plated Kelenic with a double to left.

In the fifth, Kelenic attacked the first pitch he saw from right-hander Michael Danielak and laced it down the line in right for a two-run double. Rosa and Johnny Adams scored on the play, but Kelenic was out at third trying to stretch his knock after the relay throw went to the plate.

The 2018 MiLB.com Organization All-Star opened the season with Class A West Virginia where he posted a .309/.394/.586 slash line with a .981 OPS, 28 extra-base hits, 33 runs scored and 29 RBIs for the Power over 50 games. He was promoted to the California League on May 29 and is batting .259 through 32 games with the Nuts.

Ariel Sandoval also turned in a three-hit effort with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Adams had with a pair of hits and scored twice for Modesto. Jack Larsen cranked a go-ahead two-run blast to cap a four-run third inning and finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Oakland's fifth-ranked prospect Austin Beck doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored for Stockton, while No. 10 ranked Jeremy Eierman cleared the bases with a three-run double to open the scoring in the third.