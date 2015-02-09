Jackson makes history in romp by Owlz

The Angels' No. 5 prospect tied the single-season Pioneer League record with his 23rd homer and matched his career high with five RBIs, powering Rookie Advanced Orem to an 18-5 romp over Ogden at the Home of the Owlz. He went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored.

Video: Orem's Jackson hits 23rd homer

Batting leadoff, Jackson struck out in his first at-bat but laced the first pitch he saw from Alfredo Tavarez for a two-run single in the second inning that extended Orem's lead to 4-0. The Owlz took control with a nine-run outburst, sending 14 batters to the plate.

Jackson jumped on the first pitch again in the third, singling to center with one out against Nelfri Contreras and scoring two batters later on a knock by Jose Reyes. He struck out again in the fifth but grabbed a little piece of history an inning later.

With a run already in, Brandon White singled with one out in the sixth and Anthony Mulrine was hit by a pitch one out later to put two runners on for the 19-year-old. Like his earlier hits, he needed just one pitch against southpaw Franklin De La Paz and belted a booming fly ball over the center field fence. It tied the record set in 1997 by Gregory Morrison of the Medicine Hat Blue Jays.

The 2018 second-round pick also leads the circuit with 59 RBIs, 38 extra-base hits and 151 total bases and ranks third with a .643 slugging percentage and 46 runs scored. He's batting .277 with three three-hit efforts in his last nine games.