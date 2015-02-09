Top Headlines

Jackson, Medrano lead Pioneer All-Stars

Orem's record-setting outfielder, Billings righty among honorees

Jeremiah Jackson and Miguel Medrano were each named end-of-season All-Stars for the first time in their careers. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | September 2, 2019 12:00 PM

Jeremiah Jackson already had a number of accolades under his belt for his stellar 2019 season. On Monday, the Angels' No. 5 prospect added yet another.

Jackson and Billings right-hander Miguel Medrano highlight the 2019 Pioneer League end-of-season All-Stars, the Rookie Advanced circuit has announced.

Selected at the designated hitter spot, Jackson was a no-brainer as an All-Star pick after the 19-year-old outfielder tied the league record with 23 homers through 61 games for Orem. The 2018 second-rounder still has plenty of time to break that mark -- first set by Greg Morrison of the Medicine Hat Blue Jays in 1997 -- with six games remaining on the Owlz schedule. Jackson also leads the circuit with 59 RBIs, 38 extra-base hits and 151 total bases in his second Minor League season. He was previously named a midseason All-Star as well as the Pioneer League's Top Star in the All-Star Game against the Northwest League on Aug. 6.

Video: Orem's Jackson hits 23rd homer

He wasn't the only statistically dominant slugger named an end-of-season All-Star, however. Idaho Falls' Michael Emodi slotted into the All-Star catcher spot thanks to his league-best 1.073 OPS over 48 games for the Chukars, while his teammate Clay Dungan was the second-base pick with his league-leading .361 average and 86 hits through 61 games.

On the pitching side, Medrano made for an easy selection among the six hurlers honored. The Reds right-hander is tops in the Pioneer League in ERA (2.84), WHIP (0.98) and average-against (.200) over 57 innings for Billings. He's struck out 65 and walked only 14 over that span. Ogden right-hander Jeronimo Castro, who leads qualifiers with a 3.37 FIP, was also honored with an All-Star spot.

Below is the full list of 2019 Pioneer League end-of-season All-Stars:

2019 Pioneer League end-of-season All-Stars
POSITION NAME TEAM
Catcher Michael Emodi Idaho Falls
First Base Rhett Aplin Idaho Falls
Second Base Clay Dungan Idaho Falls
Third Base Christian Koss Grand Junction
Shortstop Liover Peguero Missoula
Outfield Andy Pages Ogden
Outfield Colin Simpson Grand Junction
Outfield Quin Cotton Billings
Outfield Brenton Doyle Grand Junction
Designated Hitter Jeremiah Jackson Orem
Pitcher Miguel Medrano Billings
Pitcher Jeronimo Castro Ogden
Pitcher Omar Conoropo Billings
Pitcher Alfredo Tavarez Ogden
Pitcher Avery Weems Great Falls
Pitcher Carlos Luna Rocky Mountain

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More