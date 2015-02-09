Jackson, Medrano lead Pioneer All-Stars

Jeremiah Jackson already had a number of accolades under his belt for his stellar 2019 season. On Monday, the Angels' No. 5 prospect added yet another.

Selected at the designated hitter spot, Jackson was a no-brainer as an All-Star pick after the 19-year-old outfielder tied the league record with 23 homers through 61 games for Orem. The 2018 second-rounder still has plenty of time to break that mark -- first set by Greg Morrison of the Medicine Hat Blue Jays in 1997 -- with six games remaining on the Owlz schedule. Jackson also leads the circuit with 59 RBIs, 38 extra-base hits and 151 total bases in his second Minor League season. He was previously named a midseason All-Star as well as the Pioneer League's Top Star in the All-Star Game against the Northwest League on Aug. 6.

Video: Orem's Jackson hits 23rd homer

He wasn't the only statistically dominant slugger named an end-of-season All-Star, however. Idaho Falls' Michael Emodi slotted into the All-Star catcher spot thanks to his league-best 1.073 OPS over 48 games for the Chukars, while his teammate Clay Dungan was the second-base pick with his league-leading .361 average and 86 hits through 61 games.

On the pitching side, Medrano made for an easy selection among the six hurlers honored. The Reds right-hander is tops in the Pioneer League in ERA (2.84), WHIP (0.98) and average-against (.200) over 57 innings for Billings. He's struck out 65 and walked only 14 over that span. Ogden right-hander Jeronimo Castro, who leads qualifiers with a 3.37 FIP, was also honored with an All-Star spot.

Below is the full list of 2019 Pioneer League end-of-season All-Stars: