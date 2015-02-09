Jackson, Medrano lead Pioneer All-Stars
Orem's record-setting outfielder, Billings righty among honorees
By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | September 2, 2019 12:00 PM
Jeremiah Jackson already had a number of accolades under his belt for his stellar 2019 season. On Monday, the Angels' No. 5 prospect added yet another.
Jackson and Billings right-hander Miguel Medrano highlight the 2019 Pioneer League end-of-season All-Stars, the Rookie Advanced circuit has announced.
Selected at the designated hitter spot, Jackson was a no-brainer as an All-Star pick after the 19-year-old outfielder tied the league record with 23 homers through 61 games for Orem. The 2018 second-rounder still has plenty of time to break that mark -- first set by Greg Morrison of the Medicine Hat Blue Jays in 1997 -- with six games remaining on the Owlz schedule. Jackson also leads the circuit with 59 RBIs, 38 extra-base hits and 151 total bases in his second Minor League season. He was previously named a midseason All-Star as well as the Pioneer League's Top Star in the All-Star Game against the Northwest League on Aug. 6.
Video: Orem's Jackson hits 23rd homer
He wasn't the only statistically dominant slugger named an end-of-season All-Star, however. Idaho Falls' Michael Emodi slotted into the All-Star catcher spot thanks to his league-best 1.073 OPS over 48 games for the Chukars, while his teammate Clay Dungan was the second-base pick with his league-leading .361 average and 86 hits through 61 games.
On the pitching side, Medrano made for an easy selection among the six hurlers honored. The Reds right-hander is tops in the Pioneer League in ERA (2.84), WHIP (0.98) and average-against (.200) over 57 innings for Billings. He's struck out 65 and walked only 14 over that span. Ogden right-hander Jeronimo Castro, who leads qualifiers with a 3.37 FIP, was also honored with an All-Star spot.
Below is the full list of 2019 Pioneer League end-of-season All-Stars:
2019 Pioneer League end-of-season All-Stars
|POSITION
|NAME
|TEAM
|Catcher
|Michael Emodi
|Idaho Falls
|First Base
|Rhett Aplin
|Idaho Falls
|Second Base
|Clay Dungan
|Idaho Falls
|Third Base
|Christian Koss
|Grand Junction
|Shortstop
|Liover Peguero
|Missoula
|Outfield
|Andy Pages
|Ogden
|Outfield
|Colin Simpson
|Grand Junction
|Outfield
|Quin Cotton
|Billings
|Outfield
|Brenton Doyle
|Grand Junction
|Designated Hitter
|Jeremiah Jackson
|Orem
|Pitcher
|Miguel Medrano
|Billings
|Pitcher
|Jeronimo Castro
|Ogden
|Pitcher
|Omar Conoropo
|Billings
|Pitcher
|Alfredo Tavarez
|Ogden
|Pitcher
|Avery Weems
|Great Falls
|Pitcher
|Carlos Luna
|Rocky Mountain
Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More